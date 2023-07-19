Qualtrics uses AI to analyze customer needs for better CX

Qualtrics is committing to AI.

The experience management vendor said it will invest $500 million in AI capabilities over the next four years.

Qualtrics also unveiled its updated platform, XM/os2, which lets users access tools supported by Qualtrics AI and generative AI in all Qualtrics' products.

Building emotional intelligence

In addition, Qualtrics released and unveiled a slew of new generative AI-backed tools to improve CX by aiming to replicate the emotional intelligence and discernment of a human.

One tool can decipher sentiment in customer feedback videos. Another can suggest automated text responses and action steps for agents responding to a dissatisfied client.

"Like humans, AI can learn from experiences, it can adapt to changing circumstances, and for the first time, it's able to understand human emotion," Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin said at media and analyst event on July 18. "It can enable empathy and connection in entirely new ways, and it can align with human values, even when a human is not at the wheel."

Such capabilities illuminate the waning divide between human and machine as androids become more anthropoid. At least over text.

Like most generative AI tools that have accumulated over the tech landscape, Qualtrics' new offerings can create suggested responses, text summaries and graphic representations of data.

In Qualtrics' case, its goal is to simplify experience management and increase personalization and brand loyalty.

Quickly identifying customer sentiment

Christina Sansone, VP of CX transformation at DISH Network, highlighted the new Qualtrics XM Video Feedback capability, which analyzes and summarizes customer feedback videos.

Qualtrics XM Video Feedback can generate transcriptions, detect subjects' sentiments and emotional intensity, and organize subject matter into topics and chapters. It shortens the time it takes to disseminate customer videos and create a feedback reel from a month to minutes, Sansone said.

"The ability to share the voice of customers across our organization faster, and be able to respond to feedback more efficiently, is going to make a huge difference for us," she said.

Video Feedback automated summary capabilities are now available for early access customers and will be generally available on Aug. 15, according to Qualtrics.

Responding to dissatisfied customers Qualtrics Frontline Team Assist, which captures and analyzes agent calls, also got a new generative AI capability. This new tool helps mollify unhappy customers who have shared grievances on social media. Instead of relying on a team member to sift through social media posts to find a dissatisfied customer, the new Frontline Team Assist tool quickly identifies critical posts about a company and drafts empathetic messages with specific product offerings that relate to the customer's complaint, membership level, and activity history. Another similar new tool is Real Time Agent Assist for contact center workers. It also makes suggestions based on the customer's complaint and relationship with the company. For example, when interacting over chat with a platinum loyalty user whose luggage was delayed, Real Time Agent Assist suggested issuing a $200 electronic Visa gift card to the customer, to smooth the experience while she waited for her clothes to arrive. These generative AI capabilities in Frontline Team Assist and Real-Time Agent Assist will be generally available in 2024, according to Qualtrics.