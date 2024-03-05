Azure's new storage products keeps Microsoft competitive

Microsoft Azure's storage services continue to expand with new data management controls, cold storage options and wider availability of a managed cloud SAN service.

Each of these offerings brings Azure closer in parity to hyperscaler rival AWS and enables partner vendors to build new services, such as a new cold cloud file storage offering from Qumulo, released today.

Individually, these features aren't significant additions. But collectively, they show the Azure platform is continuing to mature, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"[Microsoft is] playing catch up to some degree," Robinson said. "These are things that are becoming table stakes for hyperscalers. … Organizations are increasingly wanting cloud native products and want the cloud to be as good as on premises."

All new in Azure Azure Elastic SAN, which became generally available in February after a preview launch last fall, provides a managed cloud SAN SaaS. The service replicates the experience of a SAN appliance using software and interoperates with a customer's existing SAN appliances and volumes on premises. "These [SANS] are really important to enterprises and have been the Achillies heel to cloud," Robinson said. SANs make use of block storage, which demands both speed and high availability for mission critical databases compared to object and file. Other storage updates include Azure Storage Actions, a new data management console for customers in the Azure storage ecosystem, which entered public preview in February. Storage Actions automates data management tasks or performs one-off actions via a cloud console. During Actions' preview period, supported storage includes Azure Blob Storage, the vendor's general object storage, and Azure Data Lake Storage, a storage service targeting big data analytics workloads. Capabilities available in the preview include retention times, legal holds, Blob index tagging and deletion options. The service automatically provisions and scales resources as needed with after action reports available. The service includes connections to REST APIs and the Azure SDK. It's available for free in preview barring charges for storage capacity used and transactions performed. More enterprises are offloading data to cloud object storage for AI and ML projects, said Dave Raffo, an independent storage analyst. Having such capabilities available in a cloud without the need for an external service could make Azure more attractive for a cloud migration. "This seems to be aimed at vast amounts of data as more of these lakes grow and as more people use AI," Raffo said. Microsoft is bullish on AI, having made significant investments in generative AI (GenAI) companies, Robinson said. The market hype surrounding GenAI might cause companies to consider keeping data for AI projects in Azure for potential connections to the large language models from OpenAI or Mistral AI, companies both backed financially by Microsoft. "That's why Microsoft is putting so much into [developing Azure]," Robinson said. "This is the moment."