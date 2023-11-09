Qumulo expands Scale Anywhere to Azure

Qumulo is introducing a new service built with and for Microsoft Azure and aimed at customers looking to store and manage exabyte-scale file data in the public cloud.

Available now, Azure Native Qumulo (ANQ) is part of a new version of the vendor's Scale Anywhere, a software-defined data management and storage platform that can be deployed on premises, at the edge or in the cloud. Qumulo's Scale Anywhere now also includes a global namespace that presents all Qumulo storage as though it were right in front of the user.

This new offering reflects a trend of cloud service providers building partnerships with on-premises storage vendors to provide more customer choice. The partnership between Qumulo and Azure offers enterprise-grade file services in the cloud, giving customers high performance, cost-effective unstructured data storage, according to Scott Sinclair, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group

"Building a file system is hard," he said. "Building a good enterprise-level file system is really hard."

Public cloud providers are looking for more capable data storage options without having to create their own, Sinclair said. ANQ would compete with vendors such as NetApp OnTap, which provides a similar cloud file services offering.

Qumulo on the cloud, for a lower cost ANQ takes Qumulo's storage engine and applies the engine to file storage services in Azure, according to James Sanders, an analyst at CCS Insight. "By managing [the file services] through Qumulo software, users can get a better price and better performance than managing enterprise data on their own," he said. Before ANQ, it was possible to use Qumulo in Azure, Sanders said. ANQ is for users looking for a software as a service (SaaS), managed version of Qumulo. ANQ brings to market a cheaper managed storage service, which can cost as much as $80 to $100 per TB; Qumulo's service costs $30 per TB, according to the vendor. Customers can also grow or shrink their storage as needed.