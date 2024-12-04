Three tech companies eyeing nuclear power for AI energy

After two high-profile disasters -- the 1979 meltdown at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania and the 1986 explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine -- U.S. public opinion soured on nuclear power.

But now, driven by necessity, nuclear power is on the rise. Skyrocketing interest in generative AI and AI in general means data centers require more power, which is already in short supply. Unable to acquire sufficient power through traditional means, top cloud service providers (CSPs) are considering nuclear energy.

Why is Big Tech using nuclear power for AI energy? Data centers are already consuming vast amounts of power, roughly 2% to 3% of the total U.S. power consumption, and are estimated to reach 9% by 2030, according to the Electric Power Research Institute's study. The country's aging power grid struggles in certain instances to meet demand now. Despite this, chipmakers continue to increase their power usage, because in computing, power equals performance. Recently, entrepreneur Elon Musk built an AI cluster of 100,000 Nvidia graphics processing units, each drawing 1,000 watts of power. That's 100 megawatts (mW) in all, enough to power a small city. The data center, based in Memphis, Tenn., has a capacity of 150 mW. Expect further strain on the nation's power infrastructure as AI advances. A Goldman Sachs report calculated a 160% increase in data center power consumption by 2030, noting some large data centers already consume 100 mW, the equivalent of powering 80,000 homes for an hour. Of course, the tech industry operates much faster than the power industry, which is usually government-run and slow to react. Rather than leave their data centers' fate in power utilities' hands, the largest CSPs are going into business for themselves and providing their own power. There are challenges with this decision. After all, AWS, Microsoft and Google are experts at running data centers, not power utilities. These data center operators know this and are partnering with public utilities to fund and operate the plants. Concerns about producing clean electricity and carbon-neutral power continue to drive the nuclear power revival. Major CSPs build their data centers near wind farms, solar farms and hydroelectric sources, but they simply cannot keep up with the demands of AI processing. Nuclear power is considered carbon neutral, though nuclear waste is generated. Scientific breakthroughs in nuclear fusion promise both to increase power and reduce waste. And nuclear power is a more consistent, reliable source of energy than solar or wind; both are susceptible to the whims of nature. Finally, the nuclear power plants proposed for data centers are much smaller than the major plants used to power whole cities. Instead, these facilities are reportedly one-third the size of a standard nuclear power plant as well as modular and expandable.