The pros and cons of 5G networks

Even as carriers continue to target consumers with their 5G services, enterprises will reap the most benefits from the latest cellular standard. But faster wireless connectivity won't come without a cost. Many businesses will have to retool their infrastructure in order to take advantage of 5G's performance. Here are 10 5G pros and cons enterprises face as they begin to adopt the 5G connectivity standard and its associated products and services.

5G cons 1. Security 5G's transport security algorithms are more comprehensive than those supported by the 4G standard, but enterprises might encounter other cybersecurity issues. The sheer number of IoT devices and components attached to 5G networks will dramatically increase enterprise exposure to threats as attackers attempt to exploit vulnerabilities. The 5G devices themselves could also be cause for concern, as chips and other components engineered to drive those devices could be infected with malware by nation-state actors. Enterprises will also need to carefully weigh the use of network slicing -- creating a virtual network to carry a dedicated application or service -- with their 5G networks. 5G management software can be vulnerable to attacks; a breach in any part of the carrier's or enterprise's infrastructure could create serious security problems throughout the network. Vendors and carriers are expected to actively market private 5G networks this year. Private 5G networks are an option for companies with a lower tolerance for risk. 2. Capex/Opex To fully reap 5G's benefits, enterprises will have to upgrade and replace network components with those designed with processors engineered to support the standard's higher speeds and performance metrics. Even as more 5G-compatible equipment becomes available, enterprises will still have to contend with ways to maximize their 5G investments when a sizable amount of their network infrastructure is wedded to legacy equipment. Price points will be a critical consideration as carrier and equipment pricing remains in flux. 3. Uneven coverage Carriers have accelerated their deployment of 5G, in part by acquiring spectrum that permits different transmission alternatives than millimeter wave (mmWave). Yet, many areas of the United States won't have 5G coverage for years. Enterprises that have offices in rural locations may be particularly vulnerable to gaps in 5G coverage and will have to rely on a mix of legacy connectivity technologies. As a result, companies that don't have access to 5G -- or those forced to wait for an extended period before carriers offer 5G service in their areas -- could suffer competitively. 4. Line of sight/penetration issues Common objects can easily block the high-frequency signals of mmWave, so ensuring consistent coverage throughout office and factory settings can be an issue. As a result, enterprises may have to redesign some facilities to guarantee adequate service or use midband or low-band 5G flavors -- if they are available by carriers -- to extend coverage. Another option, primarily for private 5G networks, is Citizens Broadband Radio Service spectrum. 5. The hype factor Claims from carriers and vendors can overwhelm enterprises as they assess how 5G will affect their operations. Companies need to take the time to fully understand how they intend to exploit 5G to get the most benefit from the technology and how to justify the ROI required. 5G is unlike other technologies initially driven by enterprises and then adopted by consumers. In 5G's case, it's the other way around. Widespread enterprise adoption will be stymied until 5G-compatible devices become commonplace, 5G-specific applications and services are developed, and true 5G connectivity is reliably and ubiquitously available.