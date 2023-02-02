The 10 most promising tools for Web 3.0 development

The Web 3.0 landscape encompasses a complex array of interconnected tools, applications and frameworks, all of which can help bridge the current version of the web, which is often referred to as Web 2.0, and next-generation Web 3.0 infrastructure.

It's important to determine the goals of a project before selecting a set of tools. Web 3.0 technologies promise to solve numerous problems involving payment, decentralized supply chain applications and new business models more efficiently than classic World Wide Web technologies. Setting specific goals can help development teams create a shortlist of the right tools, libraries and apps.

Experts shared the following advice on how to choose Web 3.0 tools for a development project.

Take advantage of trends Several trends are driving Web 3.0 applications that show promise in solving real business and consumer problems, according to Abhishek Singhal, a managing director at Deloitte Consulting. They include the following: Metaverse apps can support events, social media, commerce, marketing and branding.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can support and monetize the creator economy, in which individuals sell their creations and services on the web.

Cross-border payments can work more efficiently.

Process optimization can use smart contracts to bring efficiency to real estate, financial transactions and legal processes.

Fractionalization of illiquid assets can drive liquidity and help democratize investments.

Decentralized verification of certificates can improve automation of the hiring process.

Low-code and no-code development platforms can hide the complexity of using blockchains and cryptocurrency wallets, two fundamental technologies in Web 3.0.

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) can raise funds for startups and other projects. Learning how to work with DAOs will be essential for Web 3.0 developers.

Identify top categories Every Web 3.0 developer is going to construct their own way of analyzing the field based on their needs. For example, Thomas Aslanian, product and token lead at Immutable, a Web 3.0 game developer, has found it helpful to consider security tools, developer experience tools, data oracles (lines of code that connect data in the real world to agreements on blockchains) and wallets. Security tools can help prevent malicious behaviors and hacks on smart contracts. Aslanian has found that OpenZeppelin, a vendor of cryptocurrency cybersecurity products and services, has a great set of tools and templates for most of a developer's key security concerns. Developer experience tools can help to get up and running faster. For example, Alchemy can simplify the smart contract development process. Data oracles like Chainlink can make it easier to get and use data in a blockchain decentralized app (blockchain dApp). Aslanian has found that wallets like Argent, ZenGo and Ledger Wallet can also help store secure financial information.

Consider the infrastructure Michiel Oudakker, founder and strategist at About Multi-stakeholder Strategy Development, likes to break the field into different types of infrastructure. This framework makes it easier for developers to create dApps that are not controlled by any central party, according to Oudakker. The various kinds of decentralized infrastructure include the following: storage tools, including InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and Filecoin;

compute platforms, which include Ethereum and Solana;

identity tools like Serto, Veramo and Sidetree;

exchange tools, such as Uniswap and Sushi that help to trade assets; and

decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, which support a variety of financial transaction models for lending, borrowing and payments. For developers, the opportunities and challenges of Web 3.0 differ in several significant ways from those of Web 2.0.

Start with the application Singhal said that when developers are creating a Web 3.0 application, the tools and technology stack generally depend on what type of application is being built. He breaks the developer ecosystem into the following types of tools to consider: Layer 1 blockchains provide a base network and include Ethereum, Solana, Cosmos, Polkadot, Avalanche and Tezos.

Layer 2 blockchains or sidechains extend blockchains across a wider set of use cases and include Polygon, ZK Synch and many others.

Development tools and environments help write and test apps and include Hardhat, Truffle, Remix and Foundry.

File storage tools include IPFS, Arweave and Filecoin.

Wallets include MetaMask and Binance Smart Wallet.

Identity tools help connect decentralized apps to mobile wallets and include WalletConnect, Ceramic Self.ID and Solana Wallet Adapter.

Client libraries help interact with blockchains and include web3.js, ethers.js, and Web3Modal.

Smart contract development tools include Solidity and OpenZeppelin.

Remote Procedure Call connectivity helps create performant app networks and includes tools like Infura.

Blockchain indexing tools like The Graph help find data across more extensive decentralized networks. Many of the business benefits Web 3.0 developers seek, such as tokenization and visibility, are derived from the underlying blockchain architecture.