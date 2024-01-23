What is enterprise agility?

Enterprise agility is a paradigm for scaling agile methodologies beyond development teams. Successful agile transformation efforts can increase customer satisfaction, reduce operating costs and facilitate employee engagement. Some of the hallmarks of enterprise agility include smaller cross-functional teams and smaller, more iterative development cycles informed by the appropriate business metrics to scale agility efforts.

Enterprise agility is growing in popularity due to the quicker pace of change brought by digital disruption, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and new regulations. Agile organizations that have seen success in development are in the best position to extend these practices across the organization to improve the impact of agility across more aspects of the business.

Enterprise agility initiatives extend across more diverse teams than traditional agile approaches that focus on IT-centric roles. A traditional agile team might include developers, testers and operations teams, often referred to as DevOps. Over the years, various experts have expanded this to include business subject matter experts (BizDevOps), security teams (DevSecOps), data engineers and data scientists (DataOps).

Enterprise agility is the natural extension of core agile concepts across more varied teams that might include HR, legal, finance, marketing teams and different engineering disciplines.

In traditional software development, the term Agile, denoted with a capital A, references a specific widely recognized methodology. There is no corresponding agreement on the scope and processes of enterprise agility. Various sources characterize it as ranging from agile for big projects to a way of coordinating agile teams across the enterprise. However, it seems to be the consensus that enterprise agility involves improving communication, establishing cross-functional teams and coordinating around actionable metrics.

It should be noted that the process of becoming an agile organization is no easy task and is fraught with many risks. Many organizations have struggled with adopting agile software development practices. Adopting an agile operating model across more aspects of the business faces challenges around reorganizing teams, rallying around actionable metrics and executive support.

Popular agile software frameworks that can be extended to support enterprise agility include the following: