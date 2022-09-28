4 NAS devices for enterprises in 2023

With data growing exponentially from one year to the next, the need for enterprise storage shows no signs of slowing down. However, figuring out what storage to buy can be a daunting process. Numerous vendors offer enterprise NAS devices, with various models available. This article will help users figure out what to look for when shopping for an enterprise NAS appliance.

NAS buying considerations

Let's examine some factors users should consider when evaluating NAS storage options.

Type of usage

One of the first things to consider when selecting a NAS appliance is how it will be used. Not all NAS appliances are suitable for enterprise use; many are designed specifically for consumer or small business use. Similarly, some systems are designed more for media streaming than for general use. As such, you'll need to consider your specific needs when selecting an appliance. A small business NAS may be fine for a remote or branch office, but it's probably not appropriate for an enterprise data center.

Capacity

You can get a basic idea of the amount of storage space NAS systems provide by counting the number of drive bays. However, there are other factors to consider. For example, some appliances place limits on single drive capacity, meaning you can only install drives up to a certain size.

Some appliances contain additional storage options. For example, many appliances contain M.2 slots that can accommodate NVMe drives. Such slots are rarely included in the drive bay count.

One more thing to keep in mind is that some manufacturers reserve drive bays for data caching. If, for example, a NAS appliance is designed primarily to work with HDD storage, the manufacturer may intend for a small number of drive bays to be used as an SSD cache. Cache storage isn't included in an appliance's usable capacity and reserving drive bays for cache storage reduces the number of bays that could be used for normal data storage.

Performance

In some ways, NAS performance is like PC performance. Faster processors and large amounts of memory generally equate to better overall performance. It's important to ensure the appliance can use error correction code (ECC) memory, which helps to reduce data integrity errors.

CPU and memory resources aren't the only factors that affect an appliance's performance. The type of disks supported also plays a big role. SSDs are faster than HDDs, but there's more to it than that. Some NAS appliances use SSDs to cache reads and writes to improve overall performance. From a performance standpoint, it's important to spread the cache across multiple SSDs because it enables the NAS to benefit from the combined performance of all the cache drives.

These are the top features users should evaluate when comparing NAS devices.

Connectivity

Network connectivity plays a huge role in overall NAS performance. Often, it's network connectivity -- not the NAS itself -- that limits overall performance. Simply put, a slow network connection can become a major bottleneck that limits appliance performance.

Nearly any NAS will include Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) ports. In some cases, these ports can be aggregated to enable them to collectively act as a multi-GbE port. It's preferable to use true high-speed connectivity rather than create a fast link out of several slow links. Having one or more 10 GbE ports is a good starting point, but some appliances support even faster links.

It's worth noting that nearly every NAS appliance contains USB 2.0 ports. These ports can sometimes be used to connect a keyboard and mouse, but they're usually used to attach external storage.

Form factor

Most enterprise-grade appliances are designed to be rack mounted and adhere to 1U, 2U or 4U standards. Some NAS appliances aren't meant for rack use, however, making it necessary to verify an appliance's form factor prior to purchase.

Ease of use

NAS appliances use a built-in OS and a collection of integrated management tools. These resources are almost always proprietary, and some vendor's OSes and management tools are easier to use. When shopping for a NAS, ensure the appliance won't be excessively difficult to set up, manage and maintain.

Security

NAS appliances almost always contain sensitive data. At a minimum, a strong encryption algorithm such as 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard should be used to prevent data leakage if NAS drives are stolen. You should also look for other basic security standards such as HTTPS and multifactor authentication.

Reliability

NAS reliability often comes down to the way NAS disks are configured using, for example, RAID 5, RAID 6 and hot spares.

Other factors that improve overall NAS reliability include the use of redundant hardware, such as redundant power supplies and network ports. Some NAS appliances also replicate data from one appliance to another to enable the secondary appliance to take over if the primary appliance fails. If you replicate data between appliances, it's essential to have a dedicated, high-speed link between the two appliances.

Remote access

Most enterprise NAS appliances support remote management by way of an HTTPS interface. This typically means reserving one of the appliance's network adapters for management use and connecting it to your management network. This approach prevents management traffic from adversely affecting performance. It also improves security, since you won't be mixing management traffic and storage traffic on the same network.

Drive compatibility

Finally, before you select a NAS appliance you will need to check to see what types of drives it supports. Specifically, you will need to consider the following:

form factor, such as 2.5-inch, 3.5-inch and M.2;

type, such as SATA and SAS; and

media type, such as SSD and HDD.

Beyond that, there may be capacity limits and support requirements to consider. Some vendors will only allow a certain capacity drive, for example, 10 TB or smaller. Similarly, a vendor may only support certain makes or models of drives. You might, for instance, be required to use Western Digital drives or risk voiding the appliance's warranty.