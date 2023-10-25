The 6 best rugged computers for business use cases

A rugged laptop is one that lives up to the old Timex catchphrase: takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

Rugged laptops were originally intended for combat military use, or by first responders and other high-risk deployments in hostile environments. But you've probably seen rugged laptops in the hands of delivery service drivers or utility company technicians in your own house.

Indeed, ruggedized devices are designed for hand-held use in all kinds of active situations where they might be dropped, or other forms of rough handling.

Why aren't all laptops rugged? Ruggedization may appear to be a quality-of-life feature that all laptops should include as the technology is very well-established and the market is mature. However, the simple truth is that it costs more to build and protect a laptop compared to more stationary endpoints. Rugged devices typically cost upwards of one and a half times their non-rugged counterparts, or there's a disincentive to purchase these unless the use cases call for it. Thus, desktops, small form-factor PCs, non-rugged laptops or tablets cannot honor the Timex catchphrase. Some common scenarios that call for ruggedized laptops and tablets include the following: Military and defense applications.

Public safety, first responder or emergency services. Those we think of as frontline public servants -- e.g., police, firefighters and paramedics -- need to communicate and manage information in emergencies, disasters or rescue situations.

Industrial and manufacturing environments. Engineers, technicians and field workers who monitor and control machinery, equipment or processes in factories, plants or construction sites need access to endpoints in environments that may be extremely hostile and demanding.

Field service and transportation. Service technicians, delivery personnel and other field staff use ruggedized laptops while working with tools, test equipment and replacement parts. Communications, cable, utility, sprinkler system and construction workers all may carry ruggedized laptops or tablets.

Outdoor or adventure situations. Researchers, field scientists and travelers may carry ruggedized laptops for communications, data acquisition and storage, or entertainment when working in remote, outdoor environments where weather conditions may be harsh. This includes rain, snow, wind and temperatures at both extremes.

Choosing a rugged laptop or tablet in a business setting When it comes to selecting and equipping a rugged device, there are two important sets of criteria to consider: 1. Usage requirements. It's important to know which applications users will need and what kinds of communications, data volumes, display capabilities and device interactions IT will need to support. Choosing between a tablet and a laptop will depend on whether a keyboard is necessary or enables improved productivity in the field. Touchscreen support will be mostly mandatory for most such devices, even when a keyboard may also be available. In addition, more typical computer requirements such as processor speed and multitasking capabilities, memory, storage capacity, and support for external ports and connections such as USB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi also apply. Because of higher costs, ruggedized devices generally tend to be more generously endowed with capability than normal-use computers. 2. Target environments. This means setting boundaries on deployment situations that include temperature ranges, exposure to environmental factors such as moisture, dust, electronic interference or jamming and rough handling -- shock, vibration, drops and impacts. In addition, access to recharging facilities or the ability to swap out battery packs is an important concern. When the nearest AC outlet is far away, power and recharging can get serious in a hurry. With the criteria together for a rugged device's use cases and the extremes that they will be exposed to, organizations can zero in on potential purchase options.

MIL-SPEC and MIL-STD-810 The golden rule for ruggedized devices is whether they comply with relevant military specifications (MIL-SPEC) and related standards for their tested and demonstrated ability to function across a range of extreme conditions and abuse. The current and most relevant such standard is MIL-STD-810, maintained by a multi-service partnership that involves the US Air Force, Army and Navy. It is administered through the US Army Test and Evaluation Command. This standard embraces tests for atmospheric pressure, high and low temperature operations, rain, humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing, sand and dust exposure, explosive atmosphere, acceleration, shock and transport shock, plus gunfire and random vibration. These are demanding and expensive tests to plan, design and submit to. A ruggedized device that meets MIL-STD-810 requirements can generally handle most things that don't actually result in outright and immediate destruction. The most current version of the standard is variant G, usually denoted MIL-STD-810G.

6 best ruggedized laptops and tablets for enterprise users The author used Google and Bing search to identify devices labeled as "rugged," "milspec," "hazardous use," and "emergency response." By reading third-party reviews, examining law enforcement, emergency response and military-oriented trade journals, he was able to supplement the searches and find the best rugged devices for enterprise use. There are plenty of options for rugged laptops and tablets, but this deep dive will include six leading product lines.

Panasonic Toughbook Panasonic helped to pioneer the rugged laptop category in 1996 with the introduction of its Toughbook family of devices. Today's Toughbook endpoints include laptops and so-called 2-in-1s, which can function as standalone tablets or as laptops when an external keyboard deck is plugged in. Optional devices include AC adapters, vehicle docks and mounts, special-purpose cellular antennae, ruggedized printers and DVD drives. The Toughbook remains a widely used line of ruggedized devices with displays ranging from 11 to 14 inches. Does it meet MIL-STD-810: Yes, through variant G.

Desktop OS support: Windows 10 or 11 Pro. They also support various Linux distributions.

Intel processors: The i5-1145G7 and i7-1185G7 for models 40 and 55. The i5-10310U/1245U and i7-10810U/1207P for models 33 and G2.

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe.

Battery life: 15 to 38 hours with an optional second battery for hot swap is also supported.

Maximum RAM: Two small outline dual in-line memory module (SO-DIMM)slots up to 64 GB.

Maximum storage: Up to 2 TB OPAL SSD.

Display size and resolution: 11" HD through 14" FHD.

Cellular support: 4G LTE Band 14 available. This is optional and comes with added cost.

Dedicated GPS: Yes, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Antenna pass-through: Numerous dual pass-through options are available.

Windows Hello webcam: Yes, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Peripherals: Barcode reader, DVD drive, smart card reader, Blu-ray drive, fingerprint reader and numerous external ports via optional add-ons.

Dell Rugged Extreme endpoint Dell got into the rugged laptop business in 2007 when it introduced its line of All Terrain Grade devices and followed up in 2009 with an Extreme Fully Rugged tablet model. Today, its Rugged Extreme product family represents its collection of ruggedized laptops and tablets. It offers displays that range in size and capabilities. Does it meet MIL-STD-810: Yes, through variant G.

Desktop OS support: Windows 10 or 11 Pro, though some models only support Windows 11. These devices also support some Linux distributions.

Intel processors: The i3-8145U/i5-8365U and i708665U for model 7220, i5-1145G7 and i7-1185G7 for model 7330, and i5-1135G7 and 1145G7/i7-1185G7 for model 5430.

Graphics: Intel HD 620 for model 5410, and Iris Xe Graphics for models 7220 and 7330.

Battery life: 15 to 20 hours with an optional second battery for hot swap is also supported.

Maximum RAM: Soldered up to 16 GB for model 7220, up to 32 GB for model 7330 and two SO-DIMM slots of 8-64 GB for model 5430.

Maximum storage: Up to 2 TB SSD. Class 40 offers up to 1 TB.

Display size and resolution: 11" FHD through 14" FHD.

Cellular support: 4G LTE Band 14 available. This is optional and comes with added cost.

Dedicated GPS: Snapdragon Global 5G available, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Antenna pass-through: Numerous pass-through options are available.

Windows Hello webcam: Yes, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Peripherals: Fingerprint reader, smart card reader and numerous expansion port options available. Added costs for these features vary by model.

Durabook rugged tablets and laptops Durabook is a PC and tablet maker that specialized in ruggedized PCs including laptops and tablets. Its roots go back to predecessor company GammTech, which focused on business with various branches of the U.S. military as far back as the late 1980s. Today, Durabook focuses more broadly on military, public safety, oil and gas, and field service organizations. The Durabook branch name dates back to 2000, at which point the company released its first military grade ruggedized laptop. Durabook Americas is a subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation. Durabook devices offer a surfeit of ports and peripherals, with an obvious emphasis on military applications and specialty connections. Does it meet MIL-STD-810: Yes, through variant G.

Desktop OS support: Windows 10 or 11 Pro, though some models only support Windows 11. These devices also support some Linux distributions.

Intel processors: The i7-8565U for model S15AB, i5-1135G7 and 1145G7/i7-1165 and 1185G7 for model Z14I, and i5-1230U/i7-1250U for the model 11U tablet.

Graphics: Iris Xe Graphics for models Z14I and 11U and UHD 620 for model S15AB. Optional graphics add-ons include the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 for model Z14I.

Battery life: Six to eight hours with an optional second battery for hot swap is also supported.

Maximum RAM: Two SO-DIMM slots. 8-64 GB for the model Z14I and 8-32 GB for models S15AB and 11U.

Maximum storage: Up to 2 TB SSD. Durabook endpoints support up to two additional non-volatile memory express (NVMe) drives.

Display size and resolution: 8" HD through 15" FHD

Cellular support: 4G LTE Band 14 available. This is optional and comes with added cost.

Dedicated GPS: Snapdragon Global 5G available, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Antenna pass-through: Numerous pass-through options are available.

Windows Hello webcam: Yes, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Peripherals: Fingerprint reader, smart card reader, Peripheral Component Interconnect Express 2 slot expansion cage, RAID storage extension, numerous expansion port options available with added costs that vary by model. Durabooks include multiple USB 3.2 Type-A ports, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, micro-SD, audio minijack, 1 or 2 RJ-45 GbE, HDMI, VGA and RS-232.

Getac rugged laptops, servers and tablets Getac Technology Corporation started out in 1989 as a joint venture between GE Aerospace and the MiTAC-Synnex Group. Its original mission was to design, build and supply rugged electronics to the defense industry. By 2007, the company started to offer branded products to the general marketplace. Getac offers rugged computing and video offerings that incorporate outstanding warranty and customer service options, and a wealth of features, functions and add-ons. It covers a wider range of display sizes and configurations than the other vendors listed. Further, it is the only listed vendor that offers ruggedized servers. Does it meet MIL-STD-810: Yes, through variant H.

Desktop OS support: Windows 10 or 11 Pro, and Windows Server 2022.

Intel processors: Xeon W-11855M for model X600 Server, i5-1240P/i7-1260P, 1270P and 1280P for model B360 Pro. The i5-1230U and i7-1250U for the model 11U tablet.

Graphics: Iris Xe Graphics for all models with dual channel memory, UHD 620 for model Server X600, and HD Graphics for the model T800 tablet.

Battery life: 14 to 24 hours. An optional second battery for hot swap is also supported, as is an external battery.

Maximum RAM: Two SO-DIMM slots of 32-128 GB RAM for model X600 Server, two SO-DIMM slots and 8-64 GB RAM for model B360 Pro, and soldered 4-8 GB RAM for the T8 tablet model.

Maximum storage: Up to 2 TB SSD with support for up to two additional internal NVMe drives. External RAID array up to 8 TB also available on Server models. Tablets are more limited with 128-256 GB eMMC SSD for the model T800 tablet.

Display size and resolution: 7" HD for Android endpoints and 8" XGA through 15" FHD for Windows endpoints.

Cellular support: 4G LTE for T800 tablets to Snapdragon Global 5G available. This is an optional feature and comes with added cost.

Dedicated GPS: Yes, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Antenna pass-through: Numerous pass-through options are available.

Windows Hello webcam: Yes, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Peripherals: Smart card reader, barcode reader, numerous expansion port options available with added costs that vary by model. They include USB 3.2 Type-A port, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, micro-SD, audio minijack, 1 or 2 RJ-45 GbE, HDMI, VGA or RS-232.

MobileDemand rugged endpoints Since the early 2000s, MobileDemand has met organizations' needs for rugged mobile endpoints that comply with MIL-STD-810 requirements. The company offers a variety of tablet and case products for numerous endpoint types -- including Android and iPad devices -- to endow them with rugged characteristics and capabilities. Its rugged Windows tablets range from 8" to 11.6" inch displays, with a variety of plugin keyboards and stands to offer laptop-like configurations. Special device handles and a variety of add-ons including barcode scanners, magstripe readers, 3D cameras and scan handles are also available. Does it meet MIL-STD-810: Yes, through variant G.

Desktop OS support: Windows 11 Pro.

Intel processors: Intel Celeron N4100 for the model Flex 10B tablet, Pentium N6415 for the model T1110 tablet, i5-1230U and i7-1250U for the model 11U tablet, and Intel Atom x7-28750 for other endpoints.

Graphics: Iris UHD 600 for model Flex 10B Tablet and T1110 tablet.

Battery life: 12 or more hours.

Maximum RAM: Soldered 4 GB LPDDR4 for the model Flex 10B tablet and 8 GB RAM LPDDR4 for the model T110 tablet.

Maximum storage: Up to 2 TB SSD with support for up to two additional internal NVMe drives. External RAID array up to 8 TB also available on Server models. Tablets are more limited with 128-256 GB eMMC SSD for the model T800 tablet.

Display size and resolution: 10.1" 1280x800 pixels for the model Flex 10B tablet, and WUXGA 800x1280 for the model T1110 tablet.

Cellular support: None.

Dedicated GPS: Yes, though this is optional and comes with added cost.

Antenna pass-through: None.

Windows Hello webcam: None.

Peripherals: Office dock, vehicle dock, accelerometer, gyroscope and e-compass.