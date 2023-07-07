5 considerations for selecting rugged devices for IoT

In 2022, I had the opportunity to visit a warehouse yard and meet with a truck spotter who was recording shipments using a specialized, ruggedized device. "Why don't you just use a smartphone?" I asked.

"I drop these devices probably once or twice a week," he said. "There's also a lot of dust that flies in the yard. A smartphone would never last in these conditions."

He's not alone. Many people work in environments with extreme temperatures, corrosive substances, or high risk of dropping or damaging their electronic devices. These individuals require ruggedized hardware that can withstand the challenges they face while performing their jobs.

Investing in the right ruggedized devices upfront saves time, money and potential disruptions in the long run. Before making a purchase, take the necessary steps to secure reliable equipment that will endure the challenges of your operating environment.

Ruggedized hardware encompasses a wide range of devices, including laptops, scanners/readers, phones, sensors and other IoT devices. These devices are specifically designed and constructed to survive harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, dust, moisture, vibrations and other forms of physical punishment. Ruggedized devices are most commonly used in industrial, military, scientific and construction industries. They typically incorporate features such as fully sealed keyboards to protect against dust or liquids entering the device and scratch-resistant screens that are readable in direct sunlight.

If your organization requires ruggedized IoT equipment, here are some key approaches to ensure you obtain the best-suited devices.