What is Samsung Galaxy?

Samsung Galaxy is Samsung Electronics' flagship line of Android smartphones and tablets. The original Samsung Galaxy smartphone debuted in 2009, and the line's first tablet, Samsung Galaxy Tab, came out the following year. Samsung Galaxy also includes internet of things (IoT) devices, such as smartwatches and Bluetooth earbuds.

All Samsung Galaxy phones and other devices, including the company's Chromebook laptops, offer touchscreen capabilities and device pairing, which lets customers use multiple Samsung Galaxy devices at once. Samsung Galaxy devices are available for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and other cellular carriers.

Samsung Galaxy mobile devices use One UI, a user interface based on Google's Android operating system (OS). The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone offers a 108-megapixel camera and can shoot video in 8K ultra-high-definition resolution. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ offers users 1 terabyte of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy's top competitor is Apple iPhone. As of December 2022, Samsung and Apple each had about 27% of the global market for mobile devices, according to StatCounter. In the tablet market, Samsung's 30% global market share was second to Apple's 51%.