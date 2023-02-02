Samsung seeks bigger role as a business mobile provider

SAN FRANCISCO -- Samsung wants companies to see its latest mobile PCs and smartphones as a starting point for solving critical problems within business operations.

"We don't come in just to sell a black box," said Chris Balcik, vice president and general manager of Samsung Electronics America's Mobile B2B division. "We want to solve a problem. And over the last year and a half, we've changed the complexion of the narrative with customers to understand what's keeping them up at night."

That approach will apply to Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 series smartphones and Galaxy Book3 laptops, unveiled this week at the company's Unpacked event.

Powering the S23 series is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which includes an AI engine for faster natural language processing for multi-language translation and transcription.

The top-of-the-line S23 Ultra includes a built-in stylus called the S Pen. The latest version supports Google Apps, so professionals can hand-draw in Google Docs or copy and paste text and images into Google Calendar.

Samsung plans to start selling the new S23 series on Feb. 17. Prices start at $1,200 for the S23 Ultra, $1,000 for the S23+ and $800 for the S23.

Companies interested in Samsung smartphones should consider customer Walmart as an example of how the device manufacturer wants to approach the business market, Balcik said in an interview with TechTarget Editorial.

In 2021, the retailer signed a deal to buy Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro smartphones for employees. Workers use the device to clock into work, access their schedules, check inventory availability and chat with other workers by tapping their names in a directory.

Walmart uses the Samsung Knox security platform to protect corporate data when employees engage in personal use of the phone outside of the workplace.

Samsung has sold Walmart one million XCover Pros, Balcik said.

Samsung's wide variety of business devices; its partnerships with software makers, such as supply chain-focused Blue Yonder; and its government-grade security are differentiators in the business market, analysts said. Depending on the problem a company is trying to solve, it could seek technology from Samsung, Google, Dell or Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

"No one has all the services that they have," said Patrick Hevesi, an analyst at Gartner, of Samsung. "That's probably one of their key differentiators."

Supplying mobile devices coupled with software from partners separates Samsung from suppliers of high-volume, lower-cost hardware, said Tuong Nguyen, an analyst at Gartner. "These partnerships are especially relevant in the enterprise because of the unique challenges for businesses."

Samsung's Galaxy Book3 component updates include a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA RTX Geforce 4070 GPU.