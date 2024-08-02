Physical AI explained: Everything you need to know

Physical AI needs an actuator -- robotic arms, wheels or any other device -- that moves through or interacts with an environment and enables modification or manipulation of physical objects in that environment.

Physical AI systems have greater autonomy than those in generative AI. They don't require humans to initiate actions. They make decisions based on their perception of the environment and their programming. Since learning and adaptation go hand in hand with autonomy, many physical AI systems contain learning algorithms to recognize environmental changes, adapt as needed and improve their performance over time.

Currently, most physical AI systems are limited to specific tasks or small environments with mixed results at best. Commercially, a well-known example is the Roomba autonomous floor cleaner.

Physical AI and robotics

Physical AI's interactive systems are tightly interwoven with robotics, enabling AI-powered robots to perceive, reason and act autonomously in their environments.

Traditionally, robotics relied on a variety of input devices, such as cameras, lidar, sonar and other environmental sensors. The key difference between older robotic systems and those powered by physical AI is autonomy in decision-making. Older robots are preprogrammed to make decisions or react in a certain way to hard coding.

A physical AI-powered robot relies on real-time data amid changing environmental conditions to make its decision on the spot, then learn from those decisions and adapt to similar situations. As such, these robots rely on neural networks and deep learning to analyze their experiences and improve future reactions and interactions.

Physical AI robots employ advanced actuators -- driven by AI and machine learning (ML), far surpassing current models and designs -- to interact with their environment, moving through and manipulating objects in it.