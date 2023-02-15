Nvidia and Intel partner to power new workstations

Nvidia and Intel on Wednesday introduced a new generation of workstations the vendors developed jointly.

Nvidia and Intel's workstations -- high-performance computers that enable individual users to perform simulations -- will bring together high levels of AI computing, rendering and simulation horsepower to power workloads in data science, manufacturing, broadcast, media, entertainment and healthcare, the vendors said.

They will be powered by the latest Intel Xeon W and Intel Xeon Scalable processors, paired with Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs and Nvidia ConnectX-6 SmartNIC accelerators.

Nvidia and Intel's partnership This is not the first time Nvidia and Intel have partnered. Most recently, the two chipmakers teamed up to develop a system for energy-efficient AI. While GPUs are essential for workstations, a lot of what goes on in the workstation is performed by a CPU, said Jack Gold, president and analyst at J.Gold Associates. What you really need if you want a high-performance workstation is not just high-performance GPU, but high-performance CPU. Jack GoldPresident and analyst, J.Gold Associates "What you really need if you want a high-performance workstation is not just high-performance GPU, but high-performance CPU," Gold said. Intel and AMD dominate the market for high-performance CPUs. So since AMD is a direct competitor to Nvidia in the GPU market, it makes better sense for Nvidia to partner with Intel -- which specializes in CPUs -- than AMD, he said. And despite Nvidia's plans to build its own CPU, the vendor is not going to develop one equivalent to the Xeon processor, Gold continued. Similarly, Nvidia can help Intel as Intel attempts to relaunch its own GPU effort.