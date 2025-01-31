Intel axes Falcon Shores amid market challenges

Intel has canceled the release of its AI accelerator code-named Falcon Shores, instead focusing on the next-generation chip that the company believed would be more competitive in the data center market.

Intel will direct its development efforts to Jaguar Shores, a GPU designed for AI inference and high-performance computing, Intel interim co-CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus said during the company's earnings call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday. The company could manufacture Jaguar Shores using its advanced 18A manufacturing process.

Intel is banking on Jaguar Shores to fiercely compete against Nvidia and AMD in the AI market, which Intel has yet to penetrate successfully. Its first AI data center chip, Gaudi, delivered disappointing sales and its successor, Falcon Shores, wasn't the product enterprises wanted, Holthaus said.

"One of the things we learned from Gaudi is it's not enough to just deliver silicon," Holthaus said. "We need to be able to deliver a complete rack-scale solution."

Holthaus did not say when Intel would release Jaguar Shores, which analysts didn't expect until after 2025. Intel initially planned to design Falcon Shores as a hybrid CPU-GPU before changing the design to a GPU-only product. The chip was not rack-scale technology.

"It seems drastic to cancel an AI accelerator product family, but they can ill afford a bad product in a rapidly growing market against a dominant player like Nvidia or a competitor gaining traction like AMD," said Alvin Nguyen, an analyst at Forrester Research.

Intel's ability to regain revenue growth hinges on reversing its losses against Nvidia and long-time rival AMD. Nvidia has dominated the hyperscale data center market with the most advanced AI accelerators, while AMD has made gains in traditional data centers and PCs.

"We have to stem the tide of share loss in the data center, and so we will be fighting for every socket in that business," Holthaus said.

Intel's current Xeon processor for traditional data centers has narrowed the sales growth gap with AMD, Holthaus said. She expected Diamond Rapids, the next-generation Xeon anticipated by early 2026, to continue this trend.