Oracle users share challenges, successes with cloud, AI

LAS VEGAS - Oracle has made it clear that using the growing number of AI features in its enterprise software requires switching from on-premises to cloud-based applications. Many of its customers agree and are working through the formidable process.

At Oracle CloudWorld 2024 this week, companies ranging from banks to candy makers cautiously shared their experiences with Oracle technology in sessions moderated by company executives and professional services firms.

Outside of the sessions, the companies were more candid.

Migrating to the cloud isn't a linear process, so the companies were in various stages of abandoning on-premises software. Many did not expect to move everything to the cloud, and some planned to hold on to software and cloud services from other vendors.

What they did have in common was an expectation of reaping the benefits of Oracle AI someday while freeing themselves of managing painful on-premises software upgrades. They didn't expect to pay less, but they looked forward to giving up the maintenance chores.

Dollar General's multi-cloud operation Discount retailer Dollar General runs its operations on Oracle Cloud and Google Cloud. The company's use of the two services exemplifies how a multi-cloud strategy evolves and why Google launched an Oracle database service this year. Dollar General uses BigQuery, Google's fully managed data warehouse, for analyzing the store’s data, said Anil Garg, senior manager of database management services at Dollar General. The company uses Google's machine learning models to forecast the products most likely to sell well in its 20,000 stores during different times of the year. The company will ship products based on predictions that are up to 90% accurate, according to Garg. Dollar General is in the early stages of its migration to the cloud. More than 95% of its data is in on-premises Oracle databases. Now that the Oracle database is on Google Cloud, Dollar General will eventually migrate the data to Google. Having an Oracle database on both ends means Garg only has to back up the data, migrate it and test the performance of the database. "This is a much easier lift," said Garg, who expects the migration to take a few months. Dollar General executives preferred to stay with Google because "they have very good faith in Google AI," Garg said. When the company chose Google, Oracle didn't have a competitive product. "Last year, Oracle AI was a little bit behind," Garg said. "They are just catching up with [Microsoft] Azure and Google." Nevertheless, some of Dollar General's business has gone to Oracle. Last year, the company opened stores in Mexico and operates them through Oracle Cloud retail software, Garg said.

Building AI into business operations TD Bank, which uses Oracle Cloud software for financial planning, budgeting and reporting, has been using AI since acquiring research lab Layer 6 AI in 2018. The bank is gradually rolling out AI services across its operations, said Morgan Klein-MacNeil, vice president of finance and risk. "For us, it's really focusing on human-in-the-loop use cases," Klein-MacNeil said. Also, the bank's AI development has prepared it for using Oracle AI features as they become available in the company's software, she said. Core to the bank's use of AI is the quality of the underlying data, she said. "When we look at the opportunities with GenAI, none of that is possible without a clean, trustworthy dataset." Klein-MacNeil added that her team does not intend to build and maintain its own large language model. Sy Choudhury, director of AI partnerships at Facebook-parent Meta, joined Klein-MacNeil in a panel discussion led by professional services firm PwC. Meta uses Oracle Fusion software for its business operations. Choudry addressed the security side of GenAI, saying Meta uses four AI models to power its services. One is a safety model that acts as a filter to prevent inappropriate responses. Meta offers an open-source security model for GenAI called Llama Guard. "A safety model should be an integral part of your safety design," Choudhury said. "Safety models are to automate the enforcement." Choudry and Klein-MacNeil agreed that no matter the size of the company, deploying AI will require hiring an outside consultant to help tame the complexity of the technology. "The [AI] tooling is becoming so complex that it's better to lean on a set of companies that know how to advise you and can actually help you in utilizing that tooling for the best," Choudry said.

Benefits of cloud-based software Hearst Communications has found many efficiencies after moving to Oracle Cloud for its ERP system and financial and human resource software. Hearst runs all its businesses on Oracle, including its information service and traditional media, including television, newspapers and magazines. "There's a big investment to get to the cloud," David Hovstadius, Hearst senior vice president of finance operations, said. "You have to do the initial investment to get to the starting gate." Once in the cloud, most of the efficiencies come through its process automation. "The best work is stuff you don't do and just get rid of," he said. Hovstadius warned against trying to customize cloud software, saying it's best to adapt to the provider's forms and system. "If you have the desire to customize things, then you tend to do it over again," he said. "I would have to say that we're almost 100% vanilla across our cloud footprint."

Getting help with cloud migration Ferrara Candy Company hired Peloton Consulting Group to move its Oracle on-premises software for planning and budgeting to the Oracle Cloud. Earlier, Peloton had helped Ferrara fix a botched on-premises deployment of the software. "It was kind of a disaster," said Michael Gunter, financial applications director at Ferrara. The lesson Gunter learned was that a professional services company must be as involved in the planning as in the deployment of enterprise software. The first consulting firm did whatever Ferrara asked it to do. "There was no thought as to where we might be going in the future and working with us to figure out what was the best path," Gunter said. "They just built what we asked them to." Ferrara plans to use Oracle's cloud-based software for profitability tracking, cost management and financial consolidation while sticking with SAP's ERP system.