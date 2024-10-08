Quarter of patients miss preventive screenings, primary care

Americans are woefully behind on their routine preventive screenings, a problem a recent American Association of Nurse Practitioners survey indicates is due to serious primary care access challenges.

The AANP survey showed that 27% of Americans are not up to date with their immunizations and preventive screenings, including screenings for heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Primary and preventive care are essential, especially in a healthcare industry that's increasingly embraced value-based care. Screening for chronic and acute illnesses before they become dire is essential to promoting overall well-being while keeping healthcare costs low.

Most preventive services occur in the primary care setting, but according to the AANP survey, primary care access is challenging for around a third of adults. Primary care access barriers are most salient for younger patients, those who identify as Hispanic and those who live in rural areas, the survey showed.

"The first step toward a healthier America is to ensure that every patient can access the recommended health checks, evidence-based screenings and immunizations they need," Stephen A. Ferrara, DNP, president of AANP, said in a press release.

"Adopting policies that remove barriers to care and ensure all patients can access the preventive screenings and health services they need is essential to improving the health of our nation," Ferrara continued. "These latest results underscore the ongoing crisis of access to primary health care, which cuts across many communities. The survey also highlights the broad public support for legislative proposals that would improve patient access and choice in health care."

Currently, patients face travel and transportation barriers to care. For example, nearly 40% of survey respondents have to travel more than 10 miles to access primary care. Among those with a 10-mile trek to a healthcare provider, 42% reported primary care access challenges. This compares to just 23% of folks who live close to a healthcare provider who also reported access issues.

Patients are proactively seeking solutions to their primary care access problems, the survey continued. Of those who have recently seen a primary care provider, a third (31%) did so using telehealth or accessing care at a pharmacy or retailer.

There's also the question of the primary care workforce, which separate reports have indicated is dwindling. With fewer physicians available to meet patient demand, it's harder for patients to obtain primary care appointments.

The AANP survey showed that patients would be interested in meeting with an advanced practice provider, like a nurse practitioner (NP), to receive primary care.

Specifically, 73% of survey respondents said they support legislation to expand scope of practice laws for NPs. In fact, expanded practice authority is more popular now than ever. In 2022, support for expanded scope of practice laws was 67%, while in 2021, it was 61%.

"Patients continue to want greater access to the 385,000 licensed NPs who undergo demanding graduate level education and clinical training to deliver high-quality care across the country," Ferrara said. "Patients are already choosing NPs, as proven by more than one billion patient visits annually. We urge lawmakers to enact legislation that removes restrictions on NP-delivered health care, giving patients timely access to preventive and ongoing care services. Policy changes are key to strengthening the health of our nation."