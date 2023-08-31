IFS snaps up industrial AI provider Falkonry

Manufacturing-focused ERP vendor IFS is adding a dose of industrial AI with its acquisition of Falkonry Inc.

Based in Cupertino, Calif., Falkonry provides AI software that helps manufacturers find and fix anomalies in processes. The company's customer base overlaps with IFS' manufacturing customer base, particularly in the aerospace and defense industry.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal, which was signed today, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Falkonry's industrial AI technology fills a gap in IFS' AI strategy and fits in with IFS' asset management focus, according to Christian Pedersen, chief product officer at IFS.

IFS has focused on delivering task-based AI, which helps with worker productivity, while Falkonry's AI can help improve manufacturing processes, Pedersen said.

"Falkonry is very focused on asset performance management, especially when it comes to anomaly detection," he said.