What is object-centric process mining?

Object-centric process mining (OCPM) is a data science technique to help businesses discover, assess, validate and improve interrelated workflows and processes.

Context is important in understanding OCPM. Generally stated, process mining is the convergence of process science and data science.

Process science focuses on business processes, which are complex and often interdependent relationships of objects and events. For example, the act of hiring and onboarding a new employee involves a clear and well-defined business process. Process science relies on the extensive use of process models and simulations to build and refine business procedures, and it employs familiar technologies such as business process management and workflow automation to understand and manage workflows. However, the data developed and collected in the process is often underused or ignored.

By comparison, data science places its focus on the acquisition and use of business data. For example, business data can include quarterly sales figures or product return/failure rates. It is seen in technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. However, the data provided often overlooks or is unrelated to the process that generates the data. Data science is typically unconcerned with the process.

Process mining is an effort intended to blend processes and data into a single cohesive view. The concept of process mining first appeared in the late 1990s as a means of correlating process science and data science. One early expression of process mining was event-based process discovery. These early forays into process mining helped businesses understand the reality of how businesses were operating. As the discipline evolved, businesses used process mining in other efforts such as compliance, forecasting and decision-making.

Process mining is centered around the idea of business objects. Object types can be almost any data, such as sales orders, inventory, accounts payable or order items. These data objects are combined with or compared against business events. Business events are often recorded in an event log. When object data is analyzed in the context of event data, the business can begin to recognize cause-and-event relationships in how the business really operates – and recognize problems or areas for improvement.

There are limitations to traditional process mining, and it is not capable of relating multiple objects. Object-centric process mining seeks to overcome these limitations, letting process analytics capture complex (one-to-many and many-to-many) relationships between business objects. OCPM insights can expand process mining capabilities and cause-and-effect relationships impacting business operations. The relationships between objects are captured in object-centric event logs. These logs can provide detailed analytics and build sophisticated models of the business and its behavior.