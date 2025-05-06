Epicor ERP adds agentic AI capabilities for supply chain

Epicor debuted a new set of agentic AI capabilities for its ERP systems Tuesday that are designed to make supply chain processes easier to use and more productive.

The capabilities, which use a natural language interface, cover more than 10 critical supply chain processes, including finance, production, customer service and operations, and are focused on manufacturing, distribution and retail industry segments. They are embedded into Epicor Prism, a set of generative AI services that can be used to build, extend and deploy AI functions available within the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud suite of applications.

"We're focused on the use cases where the activities in the ERP that may take days or weeks to do can be compressed into minutes," said Vaibhav Vohra, president of Epicor, in a briefing prior to Epicor Insights. "There are supply chain use cases for finance, operations, commerce, learning and workflows, and we're trying to take the friction out of those use cases."

The Prism AI agents are available now at no cost to a level of usage, after which they are subject to consumption-based pricing, he said.

"We want all customers to play with the AI to a point where they see the value," Vohra said.