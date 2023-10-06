Infor Enterprise Automation looks to ease RPA for ERP

Infor is bringing process automation in-house with the debut of Infor Enterprise Automation, a cloud platform designed to enable customers to automate business processes.

Infor also unveiled its Developer Portal, which includes tools intended to enable developers to build applications and extensions on Infor cloud ERP applications.

The new products were showcased this week at Infor Now, a customer conference held in New Orleans.

Infor Enterprise Automation is a set of services that integrate technologies including robotic process automation (RPA), data integration, AI and machine learning into a single SaaS platform.

The goal is to enable customers to discover processes that should be automated and implement RPA on those processes, according to Vignesh Subramanian, vice president for product management at Infor. This helps companies improve operational performance by making processes more efficient and freeing front-end employees from tedious manual work.

Prior to Enterprise Automation, Infor customers needed to enlist third-party RPA applications to automate processes, Subramanian said in a briefing.

"Infor did not have our own in-house RPA, so we asked our customers to go to applications like UiPath, Automation Anywhere or Blue Prism," he said. "That's a gap in our code portfolio that we cannot afford, and we decided that's a core capability we had to have in-house."

Infor Enterprise Automation is intended to enable companies that have more limited IT resources make these automations and integrations without needing to go to systems integrators like Accenture or Deloitte, Subramanian said.

To that end, it includes a content catalog with standard use cases that give a head start on building automations, he said. The types of use cases can apply to every organization, such as invoice processing, proof-of-delivery processing, bill-of-lading processing and returns processing.

This also includes best practices for when automation is most appropriate for a process, Subramanian said.

"When automation fails, it's because they chose the wrong type of processes to automate," he said. "We provide them a cheat sheet or playbook that show what conditions make it a good idea to automate and when it's not a good idea to automate."

The Infor Developer Portal contains tutorials that include information about every piece of Infor technology, YouTube videos that explain how to do things, more than 50 tutorials with step-by-step instructions on how to solve problems, and a complete API library across all Infor applications and best-practice guides, Subramanian said.

"It's meant to help our developer community take advantage of these tools and be able to build their own IP around these technologies," he said.

Infor Enterprise Automation and Developer Portal are available now, with pricing to be determined. Enterprise Automation is available as an add-on purchase to Infor OS, with pricing per hour with an unlimited number of bots and unlimited number of developers.