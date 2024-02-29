QAD ERP makes platform play with ITP

QAD has added new capabilities to its ERP platform in the last two years and is now offering the Industrial Transformation Platform, an initiative to help customers adjust to shifts in market dynamics and the competitive landscape.

QAD ITP is aimed at aligning a company's people, processes and systems so that they are ready to adapt to changes in their industries and to adopt new technologies, according to Anton Chilton, QAD CEO. This comes from taking advantage of QAD's expertise and experience in manufacturing processes and its portfolio of applications, which includes QAD ERP; Redzone, connected worker software acquired in 2023; and Livejourney, process mining software acquired in 2022.

For customers, the initiative begins with an assessment of the company's processes to determine the biggest issues that need to be addressed in order to become what QAD calls an "adaptive enterprise," he said.

"That might be ERP, it might be forecasting capability, it might be the way that your processes are being executed," Chilton said. "We don't know until we ask those questions. The packaging around ITP is like an antidote to the idea that you need to do digital transformation, or you need to have AI [to solve problems]. You might, but you might need to do something else first."

The issues are prioritized and milestone roadmaps for applications in the QAD portfolio are created for the big-ticket items that companies want to address, he said. The priority is to focus on the customers' outcomes, not on implementing software.

"It can't just be about the software," Chilton said. "There are other missing components that you need to focus on around people and processes."

QAD ITP is aimed at existing QAD customers but also companies in the industries QAD focuses on that are not customers, he said. QAD focuses on six broad manufacturing verticals: industrial, automotive, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, high tech and electronics.

The initial assessment is free for customers, and it can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks to go through the process. Overall project pricing is set once the customer and QAD have agreed to a joint roadmap.