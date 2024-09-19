Plex adds connected worker capabilities to MES

Plex, by Rockwell Automation has added connected worker software to its roster of smart manufacturing capabilities.

The new Plex Connected Frontline Workforce application is intended to help manufacturers better manage problems they face around a diminishing workforce and expertise. The CFW capabilities are embedded in the Plex manufacturing execution system, a part of its SaaS smart manufacturing platform.

The new capabilities include guided and interactive work instructions for manufacturing processes and equipment maintenance, according to the company. This includes 2D and 3D modeling to better understand how processes work. The connected worker service is also integrated with Microsoft Teams.

One important aspect of connected worker applications is capturing the skills and knowledge of more experienced workers to be used to onboard and train less experienced ones, according to Anthony Murphy, vice president of product management at Plex.

Rather than automate low-skill repetitive work or aid in worker productivity, Plex's goal for its connected worker application is to bring new workers in and retain them long-term, Murphy said.

"There's this piece of trying to capture the skill and the knowledge that's in the heads of people who have been around for 20-plus years," he said. "They can impart that to the next generation and make it a little less ephemeral."

The CFW application was developed in-house by Plex with input from customers, Murphy said. Embedding the application as a core product offering means that customers don't need to implement third-party connected worker applications.

Connected worker apps address challenges There are indications that manufacturers face significant challenges with labor and skills gaps. In the CADDi-sponsored American Manufacturing Pressure and Productivity Index, just over half (56%) of the 330 U.S. manufacturing leaders surveyed indicated that a lack of access to skilled labor is the top pressure on manufacturing strategy and performance. Other pressures for manufacturers included equipping current employees to step into strategic roles (50%) and digitally transforming operations (45%), according to the survey. These are some of the reasons why there's an expanding market for connected worker applications for manufacturers, according to analysts. The connected worker market was valued at $3.19 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $21.73 billion by 2029, according to a report from consultancy Adroit Market Research. "The whole connected worker segment is huge because it touches so many of manufacturing's big challenges," said Paul Miller, an analyst at Forrester Research. Connected worker applications can support just-in-time training for employees, simplify field information capture, connect frontline workers to documentation and data, improve safety and incident reporting and guide workers through complex tasks with digital work instructions, Miller said.