IFS Cloud bolsters ESG reporting, reverse supply chains

IFS unveiled several updates to its IFS Cloud ERP system intended to help customers meet sustainability goals and improve manufacturing operations.

Some of the IFS Cloud 23R2 updates are designed to enable customers to embed sustainability goals in their business strategy via Cloud Emissions Tracker for calculating organizational emissions and Cloud ESG Lobby, a dashboard for environmental, social and governance reporting.

Much of the data that customers need to calculate sustainability goals already resides in IFS Cloud, a SaaS platform launched in 2021 that integrates ERP, human capital management (HCM), CRM, enterprise asset management and field service management applications. Such data includes consumption data from invoices and finance data, and employee data from HCM. The new capabilities embed this data tracking and management in day-to-day operations, said Caitlin Keam, director of product management for ESG at IFS, during a media event.

"[ESG] reporting and regulations, like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive [CSRD] in the EU, is here, so we have a strategic purpose to support this," Keam said. "To ensure this, we're taking a standardized approach so that our customers' ESG efforts are consistent with global drivers."

Cloud ESG Lobby provides a centralized location to report on ESG KPIs, she said.

"This means that valuable information and sustainability data that customers are working on can't be stuck in spreadsheets or silos," Keam said.

IFS Cloud Emissions Tracker and ESG Lobby are available on a trial basis upon request, with general availability upcoming.

IFS Cloud also now includes capabilities to help customers plan for and manage some circular economy practices such as remanufacturing and reverse supply chains. For example, it includes functionality to enable customers to calculate the costs of returning products, then disassembling and remanufacturing them.

Other updates in IFS Cloud 23R2 include the following:

Improved production, planning and usage of critical resources for Manufacturing Schedule and Optimization.

HCM head count and salary planning for more flexible and transparent planning for labor needs.

Packaging material management and transportation consolidation, which uses automation to reduce transportation costs and improve logistics sustainability.

Field service management dispatch console capabilities that enable dispatchers to tailor the mobile UI to their specific requirements.