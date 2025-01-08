A buyer's guide to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is the company's SaaS ERP, for those seeking a true cloud experience.

SAP's S/4HANA software is available in a few different versions, and not every product version is the right fit for a particular company. IT leaders should learn about S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition features and limitations to determine if the product is right for their organization.

Although S/4HANA is most closely associated with SAP's push toward the cloud, S/4HANA is available in cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployment versions. These products range from simpler, more standardized versions to more complex and customizable versions. S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition falls on the former end of that spectrum and is SAP's entry-level offering.

Read on to learn more about SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and its use cases.

What is S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition? S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition emphasizes simplicity and standardization for companies pursuing a cloud-focused ERP strategy. Public Edition was previously called S/4HANA Cloud Essentials Edition as well as Multi-Tenant Edition. Companies using S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition don't have to allocate internal resources for deploying the software and managing infrastructure because SAP hosts and administers the cloud environment. SAP installs upgrades and handles all other aspects of managing the platform, eliminating the need for companies to invest in dedicated on-site servers. SAP has increased its emphasis on streamlined implementation when marketing Public Edition and is positioning this version of its SaaS offering with its Grow with SAP and Rise with SAP initiatives. Grow with SAP is focused on providing midmarket companies with preconfigured industry functionality and templated implementation approaches so they can save money and get faster time to value. Rise with SAP provides a similar approach but offers more ways to customize the software.

Functional scope Simplicity comes at a cost. S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is missing many of the features found in other SAP ERP software, though it does include core financial modules. A subset of SAP's industry products is available for Public Edition, and localized versions are available for 59 countries at the time of this writing. Public Edition is also integrated with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, which focuses on HR; Fieldglass, which focuses on vendor management; Hybris, which focuses on e-commerce and CRM; and Ariba Network, which focuses on procurement and supply chain management.

Extensibility The ability to customize and enhance Public Edition is more restricted than with other S/4HANA versions, and users who are familiar with SAP development tools will find many of them missing in Public Edition. However, SAP has rolled out some new tools that provide considerable flexibility. For example, in-app extensibility gives power users the ability to carry out tasks such as creating new fields and adding business logic. A creative developer can use side-by-side development to extend S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition very effectively, though the tool lacks the familiarity of traditional SAP customization methods. S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition can be challenging to integrate with third-party tools, so companies looking to carry out extensive non-SAP ecosystem integrations should potentially choose Private Edition instead.

Licensing S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is available only through a subscription, while some of the other S/4HANA configurations use a traditional perpetual license model. As with many cloud-based products, hosting and infrastructure management costs are incorporated into Public Edition's monthly fees. Multiyear contracts are common because of the nature of ERP implementation and usage.

Who manages the environment? S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition runs on the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), which was formerly known as the SAP Cloud Platform. BTP is a multi-tenant, or public cloud, platform that SAP manages. BTP is more cost-effective than private cloud options, but Public Edition users have reduced flexibility and fewer extensibility options than they would if they used the more expensive, more complex S/4HANA variations.

Suitable implementation scenarios S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is limited to new -- otherwise known as greenfield -- implementations. In other words, Public Edition does not work for companies performing a direct migration from an older SAP product. Users planning a move from SAP R/3 or ECC will need to implement a new system from scratch. However, given S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition's limitations, R/3 or ECC users would likely be dissatisfied with Public Edition. Many of the customizations created on an older SAP system would not work with this version.

The upgrade process S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition upgrades are not optional, and users have no control over timing. SAP rolls out upgrades four times a year, and the upgrades are installed automatically. Some users might find this approach to be an advantage, as cloud users receive new functionality more quickly without needing to carry out large-scale upgrade projects. However, other users might find forced quarterly upgrades to be disruptive.