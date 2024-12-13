Understand your S/4HANA deployment options

Understanding SAP ERP options is an important step in a successful implementation journey.

SAP released S/4HANA in 2015, and it represented a significant step forward in the evolution of the company's flagship ERP product. The release coincided with a shift toward cloud computing. Organizations that can make do with limited flexibility in exchange for a comparatively simple implementation and management should choose Public Edition, while larger enterprises with more complex functional requirements will likely gravitate toward Private Edition.

Here are the deployment options currently available for S/4HANA.

S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition is the SaaS option and was previously named S/4HANA Cloud Essentials Edition, or simply S/4HANA Cloud. At one time, it was known as Multi-Tenant Edition. SAP created S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition as a standardized option for companies that prefer a cloud-focused ERP strategy. The company currently markets this version alongside its GROW with SAP and RISE with SAP initiatives, as both GROW with SAP and RISE with SAP can accompany Public Edition. Both GROW with SAP and RISE with SAP are bundles of tech tools and services that are meant to make it easier for organizations to transition to S/4HANA cloud software. GROW with SAP is aimed at helping midmarket companies get started with S/4HANA. It combines preconfigured industry functionality and streamlined implementation methodologies to reduce costs and accelerate time to value. RISE with SAP offers a similar framework but includes greater flexibility, including more options for tailoring the software to meet company-specific requirements. RISE with SAP is meant for current customers, while GROW with SAP is mostly aimed at new users. SAP hosts and manages the cloud platform for Public Edition and automatically installs upgrades, which are required. Functionality is limited to a subset of core ERP features, with industry software and operations capabilities available for 59 countries. Recent Public Edition updates emphasize built-in AI and sustainability features as well as a more extensive integration with SAP Analytics Cloud. The most common use cases for S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition are new SAP users or subsidiaries of larger enterprises that run on SAP.