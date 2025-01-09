SAP infuses retail shopping with generative AI

SAP plans to bolster its retail offerings with two new tools: a refreshed loyalty management cloud and a generative AI assistant for both retailers and their customers.

The releases -- along with S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition for retail, fashion and vertical business -- will be shown in conjunction with the National Retail Federation's NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show on Jan. 12-14. The retail ERP cloud is available now, and the GenAI shopping assistant is planned for release in the first half of 2025. The loyalty program will launch during the second half of the year.

Loyalty programs are popular among retailers, said Michael Klein, founder of retail consultancy Klein4Retail. The question is, can SAP execute its loyalty management automation well enough to persuade retailers to use it? SAP's ability to make it standalone would also make the product more appealing, he added.

"Nobody is waiting around, frankly, for somebody to come along and give them another platform that's going to be the Swiss Army knife that does everything," Klein said. "The reality is that [retailers have] had to bolt things together for many years. It is a huge undertaking, depending on the organization and the appetite to rip and replace, to put in a monolith platform. The other question, then, is how compartmentalized or modular is this?"