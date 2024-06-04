SAP brings CX apps under one platform, debuts CX AI Toolkit

SAP today released a number of new features for its sales, marketing, e-commerce and service applications. Maybe more importantly, it has unified them -- and the rest of its business applications -- under one platform for automation, AI and appdev.

SAP designed that environment, the SAP Business Technology Platform, to accelerate project implementations and streamline integrations and operations, the company said. Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said it's the culmination of four years spent re-architecting the SAP cloud environment to open CX data flow between CX apps -- and to its ERP platform, and vice versa.

It might not sound like a big tech splash of jaw-dropping new toys for users to play with, she added, but it was necessary for SAP to serve its customers and help them improve business outcomes and free data that had otherwise been distributed across many different acquired applications.

You can put CX everywhere, connected to all of your systems. It's actually doing what it's supposed to be doing. Liz MillerAnalyst, Constellation Research

"It's just a different engineering motion that's happening," Miller said. "You can put CX everywhere, connected to all of your systems. It's actually doing what it's supposed to be doing."