Denodo unveils DeepQuery to provide AI-powered deep analysis

With the introduction of DeepQuery, Denodo aims to enable users to go beyond retrieving facts with generative AI to instead do complex analysis.

The tool was unveiled Monday and is now in private preview. In addition, Denodo unveiled support for model context protocol (MCP), joining Databricks and Snowflake -- among many other data management providers -- in its embrace of the open standard for how large language models (LLMs) interact with data sources.

Many data management and analytics vendors during the past two years have developed generative AI (GenAI) capabilities that enable users of all technical skill levels to ask questions of their organization's data using natural language rather than code. However, such tools often respond to queries with only basic facts, showing what happened, perhaps accompanied by a summarization, but no explanation about why something happened.

DeepQuery -- which will be part of the Denodo AI SDK once generally available -- takes the next step. It enables Denodo users to ask questions about the reason something happened, investigating data across multiple systems and sources and returning responses rooted in real-time information.

Given that DeepQuery does more than deliver basic responses, the tool is a valuable addition for Denodo users, according to William McKnight, president of McKnight Consulting Group.

"These capabilities allow users to gain a deeper understanding of their data, make more informed decisions, and uncover hidden patterns and relationships, ultimately driving business value and innovation through more intuitive and accessible data analysis," he said.

Based in Palo Alto, Calif., Denodo is a metadata management specialist whose platform connects data using a data virtualization architecture. Competitors include data virtualization specialists such as AtScale and Datameer, as well as broad-based data management vendors providing data integration tools.

Digging deep into data Denodo was one of the many data management and analytics vendors to provide users with GenAI capabilities that enabled them to query proprietary data. Through integrations with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Azure OpenAI, Denodo developed a natural language query tool that enabled users to query the metadata housed within the vendor's platform. The feature employed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to access data relevant to a given query and text-to-SQL translation capabilities so the AI pipeline could understand the user's query and respond in natural language. These capabilities allow users to gain a deeper understanding of their data, make more informed decisions, and uncover hidden patterns and relationships, ultimately driving business value and innovation through more intuitive and accessible data analysis. William McKnightPresident, McKnight Consulting Group But the feature could respond to only factual questions, such as what happened and when it happened, according to Pablo Alvarez, Denodo's vice president of product management. "These capabilities empower business users and analysts to get quick, contextual answers without needing deep familiarity with the data or writing complex queries, [which] has improved self-service and reduced dependency on technical teams," he said. However, data-informed decisions often require more than mere facts, Alvarez continued. They require understanding why something happened and what should be done next. "DeepQuery is built for exactly that," Alvarez said. DeepQuery does more than simply rephrase existing content, as Denodo's previous natural language query capabilities did. The feature can answer open-ended questions by searching data across multiple internal systems and adding context from other available data sources, such as publicly available data and data from trading partners when applicable. Before DeepQuery, Denodo users would have had to piece together reports and other data sources to answer a question such as, "Why did sales drop during the spring of 2025 compared with the spring of 2024," and the question would have taken analysts days to answer. Now, it takes minutes, according to Denodo. As a result of its potential to enable deep data analytics in a minimal amount of time, DeepQuery is an encouraging addition for Denodo users, according to Michael Ni, an analyst at Constellation Research. "DeepQuery promises to deliver the logical AI-powered extension of Denodo's virtualization strength," he said. In addition, DeepQuery is a potential differentiator for Denodo, Ni continued. He noted that LLMs offer deep analysis of public web data and BI tools enable deep analysis of pre-indexed proprietary data, while data virtualization vendors typically focus on providing access to data and analytics. "Denodo's unique play is leveraging its data virtualization foundation to provide explainable deep research-type answers by investigating, synthesizing and providing multi-hop reasoning across all governed enterprise data in real time," Ni said. McKnight similarly suggested that DeepQuery has the potential to help Denodo stand apart from its competitors. However, with technology evolving faster than ever before, differentiation can be short-lived. "DeepQuery's innovative features, such as answering complex questions and providing explainable answers, may differentiate it from some competitors, but the landscape is constantly evolving," McKnight said.