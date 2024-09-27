Modernizing storage with purpose in the AI era

NetApp CEO George Kurian kicked off the company's Insight 2024 conference by discussing the modern data challenges presented by AI. In his keynote, he offered up a valuable insight about something critical to future success.

He highlighted that in the not-too-distant future, when every organization has AI initiatives in place, competitive success will be won by organizations that have deeper domain expertise, a well-defined and executed data strategy and an agile methodology to quickly translate their ever-evolving data into the better AI offerings.

There is tremendous wisdom in his take. As everyone races to adopt AI, we must acknowledge that AI alone is not enough. We also must have the right technology, the right practices and the right data in place to ensure that, once your AI experience is in production, it continues to outperform the competition.

During the conference, NetApp announced advances spanning data storage, data protection, data management and AI. The AI-focused updates include a planned Nvidia DGX SuperPod Storage Certification, several public cloud integration offerings, as well its partnership with Domino Data Lab. My colleague Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, wrote an excellent breakdown of NetApp's AI vision.

Here, I'll focus on how organizations will find competitive success with AI to bring back what it means for modernization initiatives on- and off- premises.

NetApp storage updates NetApp delivered several updates to its existing storage products, including the following: The new all-flash NetApp ASA A-Series. NetApp introduced a new, all-flash scale-out block storage option. This is a welcome addition to the portfolio. NetApp is augmenting the performance and scale of its SAN storage options, thereby strengthening its competitive response to players such as Dell, IBM, Hitachi Vantara, HPE and Pure Storage.

New FAS systems. NetApp added two new options -- the FAS70 and the FAS90 -- to its portfolio of hybrid flash storage arrays. As all-flash options increase for primary workloads, NetApp is positioning these hybrid arrays as being more cost-effective storage options for secondary data protection environments.

Enhancements to Google Cloud NetApp Volumes.

Enhancements to Google Cloud NetApp Volumes. NetApp added the ability to provision larger capacities and automatically migrate data to lower-cost tiers to better control storage costs.

Updates to Azure NetApp Files.

Updates to Azure NetApp Files. Users now have the ability to automatically migrate data to lower-cost tiers to better control storage costs, as well as the ability to cross-zone replicate to improve data protection by replicating volumes across Azure availability zones.

General availability of NetApp OnTap Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI.

Users now have the ability to automatically migrate data to lower-cost tiers to better control storage costs, as well as the ability to cross-zone replicate to improve data protection by replicating volumes across Azure availability zones. General availability of NetApp OnTap Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI. Ransomware continues to present a pervasive risk to business operations and viability. According to NetApp, its AI technology can offer 99% accuracy when detecting ransomware threats, and users can automatically snapshot data at the time-point of the attack to accelerate recovery. In addition, NetApp will let users non-disruptively update its ransomware protection, independent of OnTap updates, making it easier to stay up to date against threats. NetApp also delivered a forward-looking plan to introduce a disaggregated storage architecture based on NetApp OnTap. While the NetApp AFF series already offers high performance, the introduction of a distributed architecture should enable NetApp to deliver even greater performance scalability for compute-intensive workloads such as those supporting the training of large language models (LLMs). The most important part of this plan is that it will be built upon OnTap to offer the same or similar capabilities and experience that current users are accustomed to. In addition, the company shared its forward-looking plan to create a global metadata namespace. Given the distributed nature of modern data, the extension of a global metadata namespace will make it easier to manage data to better enable data classification for AI. While more indirectly related to the demands of AI initiatives, these additions still directly align with the larger storage modernization strategy that organizations must embrace in the age of AI. Consider the following Enterprise Strategy Group research: 84% of organizations agreed "the growth of AI (including generative AI) has us reevaluating our application deployment strategy."

82% agreed "new security threats (e.g., ransomware) have us reevaluating our application deployment strategy."

78% agreed "we prefer to run AI applications on-premises."

76% agreed "we view on-premises application deployments more favorably today than we did five years ago." The bottom line is that as AI rapidly escalates, the value that data can deliver to the business grows. And that value, in turn, increases the importance of data security in hybrid, multi-cloud environments.