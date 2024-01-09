The need for tools such as Getty Generative AI by iStock

Stock image vendor Getty Images' new generative AI tool for small and large businesses is the latest entry into the market for image-generating systems.

The Getty platform, Generative AI by iStock (a division of Getty), is powered by Nvidia Picasso, a foundry for generative AI models for visual design. The image generator is trained exclusively on Getty Images' library and engineered to guard against copyrighted elements, according to Getty.

"We know everything that was in the training set. And therefore, we are confident that it can't produce visuals that would violate trademark or copyright or create any other legal risk for customers," said Grant Farhall, chief product officer at Getty Images.

To provide confidence to customers, Getty is offering users standard $10,000 legal indemnification coverage for any image and video generated with Generative AI by iStock.

The image-generating tool, introduced on Jan. 8 at the CES consumer electronics conference in Las Vegas, comes after Getty released its own AI-powered image generator in September.

Compared to the AI-powered image generator, Generative AI by iStock is meant for small to mid-sized business users. The Getty-branded AI-powered image generator is aimed at larger enterprise use.

Learning from copyright lawsuits The new Getty offering also comes as numerous copyright lawsuits have emerged involving copyrighted material used to train generative AI systems. The New York Times recently filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT creator OpenAI for allegedly using copyrighted material to train its systems. Also, Getty launched a lawsuit against Stable Diffusion creator Stability AI. Getty accuses the AI vendor of using more than 12 million of its photos to train its system. Generative AI by iStock reflects lessons Getty is learning from its suit against Stability AI, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. "[It has] built in a lot of safeguards around training data to ensure that anything generated by its model is safe for use," Miller said. These safeguards are like some of the protections Adobe has built into Firefly, its generative AI imaging system. Adobe and Getty offering these kinds of protection is telling of the problems many enterprises face when considering generative models and tools, Gartner analyst Issa Kerremans said. Part of that predicament is choosing an imaging model that is more photorealistic and higher resolution, such as Midjourney V6, or a safer but perhaps adequate model from one of the established vendors, she said. "Our clients face a dilemma," Kerremans said. "Opt for an ethically trained model like Adobe's and now Getty's … or choose a more controversial option like Midjourney V6 for incredibly realistic outputs at the cost of legal peace of mind." The landscape is dynamic, and the future of AI image generation will likely hinge on finding the delicate balance between realism and ethical considerations in a legally compliant manner. Issa KerremansAnalyst, Gartner However, the option of legal protection offered by vendors such as Getty and Adobe provides enterprise users with an added layer of protection, Kerremans said. Such legal indemnification for users of generative AI products is becoming widespread, but it is unclear how effective it is. "This brings individuals to weigh the legal foundation of their AI choices against the allure of cutting-edge realism," she added. As the controversy surrounding AI image generators grows, tools such as Adobe and Getty could become the preferred option. It is also possible that copyright regulation could move in the direction of the approach in Japan, where copyright is not enforced for the training of generative AI programs, Kerremans continued. "The landscape is dynamic, and the future of AI image generation will likely hinge on finding the delicate balance between realism and ethical considerations in a legally compliant manner," she said.