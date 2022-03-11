How to build a security champions program

Application security is more important than ever, as apps remain one of the most common attack vectors for external breaches. Forrester's latest "State of Application Security" report stated organizations are starting to recognize the importance of application security, and many have started embedding security practices more tightly into their development stages -- a big step in the right direction.

It's important to understand, however, that building a world-class application security program can't happen overnight. A great deal of foundational work must be done before an organization can achieve results, including sharpening security processes around the software development lifecycle (SDLC) to identify, track and remediate vulnerabilities more efficiently. These efforts will eventually bring organizations to a high level of maturity.

Adoption of security in the SDLC is often lacking in many organizations. The answer to this problem lies within an organization's employee population. Companies should establish a security champions program, where certain employees are elected as security advocates and drivers of change.

To create a strong cybersecurity culture, security champions should be embedded throughout an entire organization. These individuals should have an above-average level of security interest or skill, with the goal of ultimately evangelizing and accelerating the adoption of a security-first culture -- not only through software and application development, but throughout the organization.

Developing a security champions program doesn't need to be complicated. This four-step process helps organizations establish their program with ease.

1. Empower managers to nominate champions Let managers decide who would make the best security champions. These decisions can be based on interest level in security performance or even seniority.

2. Harness gamified training People tend to learn better through hands-on practice. Trainings using gamification -- both online and in person -- are an effective way to accomplish educational goals, while creating fun and engaging environments for employees. Tracking individual performance through gamified training also enables organizations to identify employees with an above-average skill set in software security. These individuals are great candidates for the security champions team.

3. Implement recurring training and social events for champions Organizations can bolster security culture by hosting events with external content and speakers. Many events feature external presenters and have hands-on sessions that help engineers create, deploy and operate better coding practices. Employees benefit from hearing outside perspectives, especially those related to fast-moving technology areas, and organizations benefit from putting their security credentials on display. Leadership must invite all employees to the events, as gatherings with small, select groups prevent the organization from creating a companywide cybersecurity culture. Leadership must prioritize transparency when planning security training events. This includes sharing the organization's security history, even if it is full of blemishes. Transparency helps foster a strong and lasting change in behavior, as participants discover how they contribute to the problem. From there, employees better understand how the material is relevant to their work and how to apply what they've learned to their roles.