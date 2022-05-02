Do phishing simulations work? Sometimes

Eighty-three percent of organizations reported experiencing a successful email-based phishing attack in 2021, with 54% responding they dealt with more than three successful attacks in the same year, according to a Proofpoint survey.

Phishing attacks, which were up 26% in 2021 over 2020, are one of the leading causes of data breaches. Preventing employees, partners and contractors from falling victim to these scams is paramount.

Social engineering penetration testing, which often includes sending mock phishing emails to employees to gauge their security awareness, has become a common practice to combat the threat. But these tests are under hot debate, with many questioning their efficacy, as well as if the negatives -- such as creating distrust and damaging company morale -- outweigh the benefits.

Do phishing simulations work? Cybersecurity awareness trainings have remained relatively stagnant over the past decade, according to Jinan Budge, analyst at Forrester Research. The widespread adoption of phishing simulations has been the only major development in recent years, she added. Phishing tests are used to collect data on employees' click and response rates to malicious emails, links and attachments. The simulations are meant to help employees recognize malicious emails. But do they have any lasting effect? A 2021 study from ETH Zurich, a public research university in Switzerland, concluded phishing simulations -- at least embedded phishing tests, which tell employees when they clicked a phishing link or send an employee who clicked a malicious email to voluntary training -- don't necessarily help reduce click and dangerous action rates among employees. ETH Zurich researchers concluded that "embedded phishing training is … not effective and can in fact have negative side effects," suggesting tests make users more susceptible to attacks because employees either gain false confidence from the trainings or start to feel less responsible for stopping such attacks. The researchers did find crowdsourced phishing simulations, on the other hand, to be effective. Participants in the experiment were given a button to alert the security team of a suspicious email. They correctly reported 68% of phishing emails, aiding the security team in phishing prevention. The study did say, however, that even crowdsourced phishing simulations should complement other security awareness measures. Gartner analyst William Candrick agreed. Phishing simulations alone aren't effective, he said, unless an organization has a program to engage repeat offenders. Enterprises should use data from phishing tests to identify high-risk employees and then enforce mandatory and interactive cybersecurity awareness trainings.