How effective is security awareness training? Not enough

Organizations can adopt all the security technologies they want, but the truth is they are only as secure as their weakest link: people.

Insider threats account for up to 60% of all data breaches by some accounts, with negligent insiders causing 56% of insider threat incidents in 2021, according to the "2022 Ponemon Cost of Insider Threats Global Report." Negligent insiders include employees using insecure devices, ignoring or disobeying security policies, and not patching or upgrading software and devices. The other insider threats were caused by malicious actors (26%) and user credential theft (18%).

"Cybercriminals are experts at social engineering and tricking employees into clicking on malicious links that initiate attacks," said William Candrick, director analyst at Gartner. "While security professionals know that social engineering is a top risk, many still struggle to stop employees from being fooled."

Organizations often rely on cybersecurity awareness training to combat and prevent negligent and malicious insider threats. The effectiveness and efficacy of these trainings, however, is often called into question as it becomes increasingly clear that many cybersecurity awareness trainings don't achieve their intended result.

Why aren't cybersecurity awareness trainings effective? Many organizations conduct security awareness trainings on an annual basis. While these trainings are intended to reduce risk and improve security, too often they are conducted to check a box to comply with standards and regulations, such as NIST 800-53, ISO/IEC 27002 and GDPR, or to fulfill stipulations within cybersecurity insurance coverage. "A once-a-year training module isn't going to move the risk needle," Candrick said, adding that such an approach does little to change employee behavior. Simply put, employees struggle to retain and apply what they learn in sporadic trainings to their everyday work lives. Further, most trainings contain outdated, mundane and disengaging presentations, and they are often not specific enough to employees' individual roles within their organization. Johna Till Johnson, CEO and founder of Nemertes Research, agreed. "It's like learning a language and never practicing it," she said. These viewpoints align with the results of a Usenix report on the effectiveness of phishing awareness trainings. Participants were asked to identify malicious emails at different intervals after a security awareness training, ranging from before to directly after and four, six, eight and 12 months after. Rates of recognition were high at the fourth month, but response rates significantly decreased after six months, suggesting security awareness trainings are most effective when conducted two to three times per year.