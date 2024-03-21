Use these 10 steps to successfully build your data culture

Leadership is responsible for building a data culture to empower all the employees in their organization with data, which doesn't happen overnight. It starts by following the right steps to develop and execute a plan that fits their goals.

A data-centric culture encourages employees to use and experiment with data to improve efficiency and decision-making. Data cannot be just another tool for decision-makers to consider; it should be an integral part of the processes and identity of the organization. Senior leadership sets the example for the rest of the organization. If they do not trust data to use it as the main driver behind decisions, then other employees won't either.

The chief data officer leads the organization's strategy of creating value from its data assets, but CDOs face many challenges. According to NewVantage Partners' 2023 "Data and Analytics Leadership Executive Survey," 82.6% of organizations employ a CDO, but only 40.5% of those organizations clearly understand the role of their CDO. Additionally, only 23.9% of organizations consider themselves data-driven, a decline from the 26.5% reported in the 2022 survey.

In the 2023 survey, 79.8% of CDOs cited cultural issues as their primary challenge in creating a data-driven organization. However, only 1.6% of the CDOs prioritize AI and data literacy compared to their other data and analytics investments. Those numbers don't add up (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Chief data officers find cultural issues to be the biggest roadblock for data adoption but aren't investing in data literacy.

Championing and empowering a data-driven, value-centric culture should be the CDO's top priority to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data-driven decision-making. Accomplishing these goals requires the CDO to lead the initiative to empower everyone in the organization to identify where and how to use AI and data to drive new sources of customer, product, service and operational value.