5 use cases for edge computing in manufacturing

The industrial metaverse includes various technologies that can help manufacturers improve their operations, and edge computing is an industrial metaverse technology that can help organizations realize their data's full potential.

Processing all a company's data can be challenging, and edge computing can help companies process the data faster. In manufacturing, edge computing can help with efforts like predictive maintenance and operation of autonomous vehicles.

Learn more about some use cases for edge computing in manufacturing.

What is edge computing? Edge computing is a computing approach in which companies process data in close proximity to its starting point. Doing so can improve latency, among other benefits. "Manufacturing has really recognized the benefits of edge computing, whether it's to help make them more operationally efficient, save money, reduce errors in their products or processes, or create a digital representation of what they're doing in their factories," said Jennifer Cooke, director of edge strategies at market research company IDC. The devices that are considered to be part of edge computing can vary. IDC defines devices that are part of edge computing as any computing resources that are not housed in the cloud or a company's data center, Cooke said. Under this definition, edge computing could include servers located at a manufacturing site, as well as multiaccess edge computing resources in which the hardware is located off-site but still geographically close by. Cloud computing is usually considered a separate concept from edge computing. However, Shubho Ghosh, senior managing director at the Washington, D.C.-based business consultancy firm FTI Consulting, also includes locally based cloud resources in his definition of edge computing.

Why manufacturers are moving to the edge Despite some variations on the definition of edge computing, companies are generally using the technology for the same reason. Increased speed is the top reason manufacturers are interested in edge computing, said Joseph Fitzgerald, managing director at Boston Consulting Group. For some manufacturing use cases, sending data to the cloud for analysis and then sending information back results in too much latency, delaying needed decisions. However, cloud computing is still an important component of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, Fitzgerald said. For example, manufacturers still use cloud resources for much of their computing needs and may even use cloud in conjunction with their edge computing in some cases. For example, an organization may use cloud to train and fine-tune the algorithms they use in their edge computing devices. Organizations may also process some data on the edge and then store the data in cloud servers for further analysis. Others see companies pairing edge and cloud as well. "It [is] really an edge and cloud story," Cooke said. "They're fused together."