How to conduct a cyber-resilience assessment

Periodic assessments of cybersecurity plans, policies and procedures ensure cybersecurity programs are fit for purpose and ready for use in the event of an attack.

Referred to as cyber resilience, these assessments define an organization's ability to recover and resume operations following a disruptive event. Modifying the assessment process to determine an organization's resilience, however, goes beyond a simple "do we have it" or "don't we have it" approach.

Read on to learn how to prepare and conduct a cyber-resilience assessment, and review activities that help improve an organization's cybersecurity risk posture.