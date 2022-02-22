Top 6 critical infrastructure cyber-risks

Critical infrastructure sectors -- from communications and energy to transportation and water -- are subject to risk, just like any other organization. Understanding the top risks and how to manage them is key.

Before delving into the top risks, let's clarify what cyber-risk is and how it's properly understood for critical infrastructure.

Risk vs. cyber-risk The simplest definition of risk is the probability of loss -- that is, how likely is it that some unwanted event might happen and how bad would it be if it did. This can be expressed as a formula: RISK = event-likelihood x event-consequence(s) What distinguishes traditional infrastructure risk from cyber-risk is two additional factors: cyber threats and cyber vulnerabilities. Unlike traditional risk, such as an accident or fire, cyber-risk is far more harmful. It has an added intelligent, highly skilled threat actor who -- from a distance -- can hide in a network and exploit weaknesses in computing technologies. Now, the formula becomes more complex: CYBER-RISK = (cyber-threat x cyber-vulnerabilities) x (event-likelihood x event-consequence(s)) Adding the threat actor into the equation helps illustrate why cyber-risk is so challenging.

What is critical infrastructure cyber-risk? Critical infrastructure risk is found in the dangerous intersection of traditional critical infrastructure risks and the newer cyber threats. Traditional critical infrastructure risks include the following: Operational risk involves operations downtime and the inability to perform the company's mission.

involves operations downtime and the inability to perform the company's mission. Safety risk includes physical harm or death to employees and other people nearby.

includes physical harm or death to employees and other people nearby. Environmental risk encompasses toxic physical harm to land, waterways, animals, foliage and people.

encompasses toxic physical harm to land, waterways, animals, foliage and people. Fires/explosions/equipment damage can cause physical harm to the plant and surrounding community.

can cause physical harm to the plant and surrounding community. Financial risks include regulatory fines and penalties, loss of license to operate, civil and criminal actions, cleanup and remediation costs, reputation loss and stock price loss.

include regulatory fines and penalties, loss of license to operate, civil and criminal actions, cleanup and remediation costs, reputation loss and stock price loss. National security risks can consist of supply chain disruptions leading to loss of basic civilizational needs, such as food, drinking water, heat, fuel and electricity. When you combine a threat actor remotely attacking critical infrastructure and the physical impacts that can result, you have a recipe for national mayhem. This is why governments are increasingly concerned about critical infrastructure cybersecurity.