Traditional IT vs. critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments

Not all cybersecurity risks are created equal, and because threats are constantly evolving, it's crucial to regularly perform and update risk assessments. That's especially true for critical infrastructure, where cyber attacks can have life-threatening consequences. But are critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments different than traditional IT cyber-risk assessments? The answer is importantly yes.

To understand how the assessments differ, it's important to first establish how the risks differ:

Traditional IT cyber-risk. The likelihood a threat actor gains control of an organization's sensitive information and the potential financial consequences.

The likelihood a threat actor gains control of society's most vital systems and assets and the potential physical consequences.

The degree of danger associated with critical infrastructure cyber-risk is significantly higher than with traditional IT cyber-risk. For example, if someone were to steal your identity and open a credit card in your name, it would certainly disrupt your personal life, but you are unlikely to be held accountable for the fraudulent charges. In contrast, if bad actors were to shut down the electric grid, poison the local water system or compromise a reservoir dam, your family could be in life-threatening danger. Sufficiently widespread critical infrastructure attacks could also have grave national security implications.

While traditional IT cyber-risk primarily involves financial consequences, critical infrastructure cyber-risk must consider the possibility of physical harm.

Although it's important to highlight the differences between critical infrastructure and traditional IT cyber-risk, it's also worth noting that real-world incidents are not always so easy to parse. For example, nation-states sometimes are motivated to steal money rather than to wreak havoc; North Korea and Iran come to mind. And, although ransomware is a favorite among criminals looking to extort private companies, a ransomware attack can also have national security implications -- think of the recent Colonial Pipeline shutdown. In another example, a criminal might wage a ransomware attack on a hospital to extort money, but if the ransomware attack affects the delivery of patient care, people could suffer and die.

Critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments vs. traditional IT cyber-risk assessments IT use is widespread in industrial settings. Critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments must, therefore, include all the information risk elements that an IT cyber-risk assessment would. They must also address many additional -- and, frankly, more frightening -- physical risk elements. Traditional IT cyber-risk assessments and critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments must both consider the following risk-scenario consequences: income loss

reputation loss

stock price loss

IT incident response costs

IT incident recovery costs

customer impact -- e.g., in the case of fraud Critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments must weigh the following, additional risk-scenario consequences: employee injuries, illness and fatalities;

community injuries, illness and fatalities;

fires and explosions;

damage to equipment;

damage to property and infrastructure in the surrounding community;

damage to flora and wildlife;

release of toxins that threaten air, land and water quality;

environmental response and recovery costs;

supply chain effects; and

national security effects. Risk assessor expertise The double scope of critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments makes them much more complex and challenging than traditional IT cyber-risk assessments, largely because assessing physical risk requires additional knowledge, skill sets and methodologies. Critical infrastructure risk assessments are more complex than traditional IT risk assessments because they encompass both traditional IT risks and physical risks. Traditional IT cyber-risk assessors and critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessors need expertise in the following areas: IT

IT security

finance

legal

PR Critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessors must also have expertise in the following subjects: operational and field technologies

industrial cybersecurity

operations supervisory management

industrial engineering

process safety management

health and safety management

environmental risk and compliance

environmental remediation

industrial regulatory compliance

physical security Risk assessment methodologies The two types of risk assessments also use different methodologies. Traditional IT risk assessments rely on frameworks such as the following: Factor Analysis of Information Risk

COBIT

ISO 31000 and ISO/IEC 27005

NIST Special Publication 800-30

Operationally Critical Threat, Asset and Vulnerability Evaluation Allegro In contrast, critical infrastructure risk assessment methodologies include the following: IEC 62443 and 61511

process hazard analysis (PHA)/hazard and operability studies

cyber PHA Risk assessment environments The environments these assessments respectively cover also differ. Traditional IT risk assessments account for the following: internet

cloud services and applications

corporate networks

on-premises services and apps

remote access

information and data

accounts, access and privileges Critical infrastructure cyber-risk assessments also cover these environments: operations field zones

operations safety zones

operations control zones

operations demilitarized/historian zones

operations remote access zones

operations information and data

operations accounts, access and privileges