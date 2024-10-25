Top 7 mobile device management tools to consider

Mobile device management is an essential part of enterprise IT, but administrators need the right tools to handle the unique challenges of devices such as smartphones.

To help simplify management processes, admins can turn to mobile device management software. However, selecting an appropriate tool can be difficult, with scores of products and features to evaluate.

Several classifications of management tools have evolved over the past few years. Today, these tools generally fall into the following categories:

MDM addresses corporate-owned and BYOD mobile devices.

Mobile application management (MAM) addresses software applications on corporate mobile devices.

Client management tools (CMT) address client workstations.

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) enables mobile users to access corporate-owned resources.

Unified endpoint management (UEM) wraps all the endpoint management tasks into one tool.

These categories all have different features but also overlap in many ways. Initially, admins used separate tools to manage PCs and mobile devices. Today, most tools are UEM, bringing all these capabilities together under one platform. Organizations might struggle to find a tool exclusively for MAM, for example, but broader platforms include MAM tools and features. As a result, IT can often use tools technically classified as UEM or EMM for their MDM strategy.

What features should an MDM tool include? The feature sets for MDM tools focus on the deployment and management of the physical device, which admins can control from a central corporate interface. These features enable IT to deploy software, patches and updates, and most have a remote control feature for remote support access. MDM functionality can cover everything from troubleshooting to lifecycle management. Still, organizations should prioritize a few key features when comparing MDM tools. Provisioning and deployment MDM software helps IT teams provision, enroll and deploy devices for new and existing users who have changed roles. Mobile device management can also help upgrade and patch software to those devices via policy. The provisioning and deployment feature should be flexible, enabling IT to define logical groups with similar operative tasks to make management simple and responsive. To maintain day-to-day operations, a product must offer competent, responsive support for IT staff and end users. Support To maintain day-to-day operations, a product must offer competent, responsive support for IT staff and end users. Offline systems give way to unproductive users, which translates into lost revenue. A vendor with an efficient support framework can get those systems back online quickly and reduce costs. A remote access tool is also key to workforce support. This lets support staff connect directly to the malfunctioning system and make modifications. All remote support tools are not created equal -- many don't work well, aren't able make changes the remote system, or are very slow. Make sure to assess customer support with trial support incidents to see how it will work in the real world. Reporting and analytics Admins need reports on critical data to evaluate the operational aspects of the IT environment. Every organization has different key indicators for its environment. Some products provide only limited, inflexible reporting. Others provide customizable reports, including user-defined queries, formats and distribution methods. Working in conjunction with reporting, analytics provides invaluable data to determine how managed devices perform. This data might include metrics such as device productivity, downtime and deployment and provisioning efficiency. An MDM product should also enable customizable analytics, including templates, to make it easy to get started. Application management The app management aspect of MDM covers the deployment of new applications, as well as upgrades and patches to already-running software. In BYOD environments, an MDM tool's app management capabilities must enable IT to deploy applications to users' personal devices while maintaining data security and access. Client management CMT features help with hardware-related management tasks. For example, an MDM product might offer a centralized console to manage all devices on a network. The CMT component should also handle device compatibility for all endpoints and OSes. Depending on the organization, endpoints could include: Windows, Mac and Linux laptops and desktops.

ChromeOS, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Printers, scanners and other IoT devices. Some organizations have legacy CMT tools from their hardware vendors. The MDM platform should integrate with these legacy tools -- potentially by replacing them altogether. This is another detail that IT admins should test when evaluating a new product. Other vital MDM features include the following: Integration . IT should be able to integrate devices into the corporate environment using standard APIs and tools.

. IT should be able to integrate devices into the corporate environment using standard APIs and tools. Scalability. The MDM platform should be flexible enough to increase the quantity and configuration of managed devices over time.

The MDM platform should be flexible enough to increase the quantity and configuration of managed devices over time. Ease of use. MDM should provide a positive user experience. Organizations should examine a product's usability features -- such as a convenient dashboard for common tasks -- and overall ease of use. While highly subjective, admins can look at user reviews to evaluate an MDM's user-friendliness.

MDM should provide a positive user experience. Organizations should examine a product's usability features -- such as a convenient dashboard for common tasks -- and overall ease of use. While highly subjective, admins can look at user reviews to evaluate an MDM's user-friendliness. Security management. To defend against malware and other threats, organizations should select an MDM tool with strong cybersecurity features. IT can use MDM to add and update mobile security policies and software such as antivirus.