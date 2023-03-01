How to ensure iPhone configuration profiles are safe

Although iOS configuration profiles have long been a security concern for iPhones containing corporate data, advancements in mobile device management and the iOS operating system are easing some of those concerns and keeping configuration profile iPhones safe.

An iPhone configuration profile is an XML file that enables users to load settings and permissions onto an Apple device. In BYOD scenarios, configuration profiles define settings for using devices on corporate networks.

Organizations can create them by using Apple Configurator or a mobile device management (MDM) platform. Deleting an iPhone configuration profile removes all the settings, passcodes, apps and data associated with the profile, thus rendering corporate systems, such as email, CRM applications or other back-end business systems, inaccessible to the device.

While configuration profiles are a useful tool, IT administrators might question whether they present some security vulnerabilities for iPhones in the enterprise. To decide how configuration profiles should fit into a mobile security strategy, it's important to understand how they fit into the landscape of iOS threats.

Are iPhone configuration profiles a legitimate security risk? Attacks on configuration profiles gained notoriety before the prevalence of MDM platforms in enterprise organizations today. Today's MDM systems provision and secure configuration profiles, locking them down from unauthorized users throughout the mobile device lifecycle. Additionally, advancements in email security policies stand guard against emails bearing malicious configuration profiles sent as part of phishing emails. As such, many security analysts see the threat of malicious attacks on a configuration profile as nothing more than an inconvenience. That doesn't mean IT should ignore this attack vector entirely -- there's always the possibility the configuration profile might play a part in some future iOS attack. There are no guarantees. Still, this shift goes to show the growing power and effectiveness of professionally managed MDM policies and native security features. MDM platforms and iOS security It's important to audit the security of all devices that have access to Google Workspace, Slack and other SaaS back-end systems. Data containerization -- separating corporate data from personal data on BYOD units -- should be a standard security practice on personally owned devices, giving an MDM platform full governance and security controls over corporate resource access. Containerization is built into iOS, and Apple User Enrollment offers even clearer separation of work and personal data for BYOD iPhones. Additionally, organizations can consider MDM providers, such as Jamf and Kandji, for extra support in managing corporate-owned and BYOD endpoints. Jamf Pro, for example, focuses strictly on Apple device security and enables IT to create a standard configuration profile for corporate-owned and BYOD iPhones. Today's MDM platforms manage and secure configuration profiles starting at device onboarding. Today's MDM platforms manage and secure configuration profiles starting at device onboarding. Consequently, if a malicious attack on an MDM platform-managed device targeting a configuration profile were to occur, the configuration profile would become locked down and immovable. While attacks evolve, removing a configuration profile on a managed device effectively locks it out of corporate resources, keeping the organization's data safe from the attacker. Security features in iOS 16 In addition to implementing MDM, IT teams should be aware of the iOS 16 features they can utilize to improve security on corporate iPhones. An email feature called Brand Indicators for Message Identification, or BIMI, enables the identification of authenticated emails and could serve as an additional tool in the future to alert users to potential phishing emails. Rapid Security Response is another useful feature, which enables admins to automatically deliver essential security improvements to their iOS devices between scheduled software updates. Another new feature in iOS 16 is Lockdown Mode, an extreme security measure designed for users who may fall victim to nation-states and other sophisticated attackers. Lockdown Mode reduces an iPhone's attack surface from sophisticated spyware and strictly limits access to apps, websites and phone features, such as the configuration profile. This setting prevents installing a new configuration profile or enrolling the device in another MDM system. Nothing stops businesses and government agencies from mandating their employees use this mode if their travels take them to certain parts of the world.