Does Apple offer work profiles for iPhones?

Apple does not offer work profiles for its mobile devices, but the vendor employs mobile containerization to keep personal and corporate data separate and secure.

A work profile is a distinct area of an Android device solely dedicated to saving work data and apps, differentiating them from users' personal information. These are clear-cut domains that enable platform-level separation of work data and applications, allowing organizations to administer control over professional apps, data and security policies within a work profile.

Apple handles corporate mobile applications and data for its iOS devices somewhat differently. Through Apple's containerization technology, IT teams can separate corporate data into a single business container. The business container manages data movement between business-approved applications, accounts and unregulated apps.

How does Apple's data container system work? Since Apple introduced its mobile device management (MDM) protocol in 2010, iOS has been at the forefront of mobile operating systems for enterprise use. The MDM protocol allows IT administrators to send administration commands to managed iOS and macOS devices. This allows Apple to run its enterprise container system on iPhones and work with third-party MDM software providers. The goal of a container system is to prevent employees from moving data from a work program into an unregulated app. Before Apple, many enterprise software companies created independent container applications that sat above operating systems and prevented users from sharing corporate data. The goal of a container system is to prevent employees from moving data from a work program into an unregulated app. Because Apple owns the operating system for iOS devices, the company has built its native container system right into its baseline code. The system allows users to share data using native and other trusted third-party programs that an enterprise's IT team has vetted. This means that the IT department can select a group of apps, as well as approved content downloaded via email and the web, that the iOS container system can access. IT departments can also work with security teams and users to select preferred apps and data for the iOS business containers to support and trust. IT can push out applications to users or users can select them from a dedicated enterprise app catalog, which delivers a protected environment for users to work in. With Apple's iOS framework, IT teams can secure corporate data with either Apple or third-party MDM software.

Capabilities of business containerization Apple's system of mobile containerization enables IT teams to manage BYOD units that employees bring into the corporate sphere or use remotely in work-from-home scenarios. To secure the most vulnerable and valuable corporate data, IT departments can apply restrictions available via the container system. Some useful restrictions IT may implement include the following: prevent unmanaged apps from reading managed contacts;

prevent unregulated sources from opening work documents;

stop managed documents from being shared through Apple's AirDrop wireless file-sharing system, which runs over Bluetooth and can be a security risk; and

prevent work data from synchronizing with Apple's iCloud software. Enabling or disabling Touch ID in an enterprise environment is possible with containerization and MDM software as well. Apple says that its Face ID facial recognition feature is even safer than Touch ID for security, and this biometric authentication option can also be enabled or disabled by an organization's MDM software.