While most organizations should manage their kiosks through a mobile device management (MDM) platform, it's still important to know how to exit kiosk mode manually.

Going through the steps to exit kiosk mode is crucial when the time comes to wipe and rebuild a kiosk for maintenance or device reuse. Additionally, organizations should include employees in the discussion of kiosk management to ensure the right users understand their responsibility and have appropriate privileges to access kiosks.

Here's an overview of how to exit kiosk mode on any OS:

How to exit kiosk mode on an iPad Kiosk mode for iPad uses Guided Access, which enables IT admins to set up a single-app or multi-app kiosk. Exiting Guided Access returns the iPad to its default state, where users can interact with any app. Follow these steps to exit kiosk mode on an iPad: Press the Home button three times in quick succession. Enter the Guided Access passcode. Tap End. Double-click Home if you turned on Touch ID or Face ID for Guided Access.

How to exit kiosk mode on Windows 10 Exiting Windows kiosk mode requires another account to log into, which an employee such as a retail worker may not have at the ready. It's also possible for a Windows administrator to lock down the task manager from end users. Follow these steps to exit kiosk mode on Windows 10: Press Control+Alt+Delete to exit the assigned kiosk app. Sign in using another Windows account, which should cause the kiosk app to log out automatically. The kiosk may relaunch if you don't log into another account or wait for the screen to time out.

How to exit kiosk mode on Windows 11 Exiting kiosk mode on Windows 11 is similar to exiting kiosk mode on Windows 10. Follow these steps to exit kiosk mode on Windows 11: Open the kiosk's task manager. Locate the kiosk mode app process and click on it. Click End Task to close the app and exit kiosk mode.

How to exit kiosk mode on Android Exiting Android kiosk mode varies depending on the specific kiosk app. A best practice is to make the user documentation for the chosen kiosk app available as part of the service desk knowledge base.

How to exit kiosk mode on a Chromebook Exiting Chromebook kiosk mode depends on the organization's chosen kiosk app and the installed version of ChromeOS. Like Android kiosk apps, saving the kiosk app documentation in the service desk's knowledge base is wise. However, a typical method to exit kiosk mode on a Chromebook includes the following steps: Turn off the Chromebook and then turn it back on. While the device is booting, press Ctrl+Alt+S. Enter the password for the kiosk mode user account.