Getting started with kiosk mode for the enterprise

Kiosk mode for enterprise refers to locking down a device's operating system to a specified single app or multiple apps to serve a targeted purpose such as advertising, customer self-service and more.

While kiosks have surged in popularity following the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, understanding the benefits, challenges and use cases is crucial for any organization looking to deploy its own kiosks.

Benefits and challenges of kiosk mode for the enterprise The main benefit of using kiosk mode in the enterprise is that it allows an off-the-shelf device to be used for a single, dedicated purpose while blocking access to the underlying operating system. Without kiosk mode, an organization would likely have to invest in purpose-built hardware such as a collection of IoT devices. Such devices might come at a higher cost than a commodity device running a standard operating system. Another benefit to using kiosk mode is that it allows custom applications in kiosk environments. As such, an organization is not limited to the provided functionality and can instead code its own kiosk application if necessary. Because kiosk applications run on standard hardware and operating systems, they can use peripheral devices like printers -- for example, an airport check-in terminal. In addition to running custom software, such a terminal likely includes a credit card reader and a printer for boarding passes. While some airlines may use proprietary terminals, most likely use standard hardware with an operating system configured to operate in kiosk mode. The main disadvantages to using kiosk mode for the enterprise are security breaches and technical issues. As organizations often place kiosks in high-traffic areas, they can be a tempting target for those seeking to do harm. There are countless cautionary tales of individuals manipulating kiosks to display graphic or otherwise unapproved content or exploiting them to perform an unintended function, like creating discounts on purchasable goods. Beyond software manipulation, kiosk devices are also common targets for physical damage or theft if the opportunity presents itself.