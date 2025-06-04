8 steps to follow for an MES implementation

The right manufacturing execution system, or MES, can help improve productivity, increase accuracy and improve timeliness of deliveries. A seamless system implementation is crucial to meeting these goals.

An MES helps manufacturers plan, manage and fine-tune production processes by providing real-time visibility into and operational control of shop floor processes. To achieve optimal results, manufacturing leaders need to select the right software and implement it properly. Implementing an MES requires careful planning and execution to avoid disruptions and investment in a system that doesn't fully meet the organization's needs.

Here's how manufacturing leaders can bring about a successful MES implementation.

8 steps for a successful MES implementation

An effective MES implementation starts with understanding requirements and finding the right system. Manufacturing leaders can use the following steps to make sure that an MES maximizes a company's investment.

1. Define objectives and prioritize requirements

Before beginning the MES selection process, manufacturing leaders should engage with stakeholders throughout the organization to establish clear objectives, system requirements and criteria for success. Leaders can create alignment across departmental boundaries by articulating the operational challenges that the software will address, outlining expected outcomes and defining a list of KPIs to measure success.

This upfront work of clearly defining the implementation's objectives and metrics will help manufacturing teams choose the appropriate MES tool.

2. Select the MES software

Selecting the appropriate MES is critical. Every company is unique, and various factors can influence an organization's needs, including size, product and service complexity, and industry. Manufacturing execs will need to make sure that the software meets the company's functional requirements and should also consider scalability, integration capabilities, user-friendliness and vendor support.

They should conduct the necessary research to make an informed decision, such as reading reviews online or asking vendors to provide detailed product demos. It is also good to seek out recommendations from companies with similar processes and challenges. When requesting recommendations and references, leaders should focus on manufacturers that are as similar to the company as possible.

3. Plan the implementation

An implementation plan should outline the entire process, including timelines, key milestones, resources and dependencies. Manufacturing leaders should include key activities like data migration, system configuration and training.

A project plan should also define clear roles and responsibilities. Consider establishing a steering committee that includes C-level executives and creating a cross-functional team to help support day-to-day execution and internal change management. The plan should also include a prioritized list of project risks, ranked by likelihood and potential effects.

Manufacturing leaders can also explore whether the company might benefit from a phased implementation. Many successful software projects begin by rolling out smaller subsets of the planned system. This option might not be possible or even desirable, but it's worth considering dividing the project into bite-sized pieces to reduce overall risk.

4. Carry out the implementation

Installation -- in the case of on-premises software -- and configuration lay the foundation for testing the new system and ultimately putting the tool to productive use. Leaders should plan on fine-tuning the software configuration throughout the process and as users develop a more detailed understanding of the new MES.

Keep in mind that configuration options can sometimes be difficult to change after the fact and some options can have far-reaching effects on how users are able to use the software in the future.

5. Integrate with existing systems

Integrating an MES with other enterprise systems, such as ERP and CRM, provides optimal value.

Seamless integration eliminates data silos, allowing for real-time insights across various organizational functions, which can in turn improve collaboration within the organization. It also improves the accuracy, consistency, and visibility of critical manufacturing data.

6. Carry out employee training

Preparing employees to use the new MES effectively is critically important, as is manufacturing leaders addressing potential barriers to adoption. Leaders should plan for clear and frequent communication from the outset of an MES implementation, consistently updating employees on what to expect.

Tailoring the training programs to the specific needs of various user groups will help them understand how to use the system and the ways in which it will benefit them. As part of this training, leaders should offer ongoing support and access to resources such as user manuals and online tutorials.

7. Conduct system testing and validation

Testing and validation help confirm that an MES meets users' functional requirements and performance expectations.

Manufacturing teams should consider rolling out a test environment that allows users to gain familiarity with the new system and identify potential issues before going live.

8. Monitor the system

Once an MES implementation is complete, manufacturing leaders should plan for continuous improvement and system optimization.

After the implementation, review system performance, gather user feedback and prioritize the changes that will help deliver the best results.

James Kofalt spent 16 years at SAP working with SME business applications and was a product manager for integration technology at Microsoft's Business Solutions division. He is currently the president of DX4 Research, a technology advisory practice specializing in ERP and digital transformation.