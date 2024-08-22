Importance of data analytics in manufacturing and use cases

Manufacturers' equipment and operations data can provide crucial insights into how leaders can improve company processes.

Data analytics tools examine information and then highlight important findings for leaders, like patterns in the data. Companies can use manufacturing data to improve assembly line performance, reduce organizational waste and improve revenue.

Learn more about how manufacturers can use the important information from data analytics to succeed in the industry.

4 use cases for data analytics in manufacturing Data analytics has various applications in manufacturing. Here are several. 1. Equipment maintenance Failure of any equipment can quickly bring an entire production line to a halt, so preventative maintenance is essential. Predictive analytics can examine manufacturing machines' data to discover whether equipment is likely to break down. Engineering teams can then address any issues with the equipment to prevent problems before they happen. Combining equipment analytics with a maintenance schedule helps ensure the technology on a production line continues to work. 2. Quality control Manufacturing equipment includes built-in sensors that identify products with potential defects. Suppliers can use data analytics to set baselines for products and ensure the system will reject items that fail to meet those thresholds. Setting these baselines improves quality control and reduces the risk of defective products being sold to customers. 3. Production line planning Manufacturers must react quickly to changes in the marketplace. When customer demand grows, production lines must ramp up quickly so inventories stay stocked. Data analytics helps manufacturers stay on top of developments. Forecasting models can predict customer demand and ensure that manufacturers have allotted enough employees and raw materials to meet that demand. The analytics tools can optimize product availability and boost revenue. 4. Inventory planning Keeping up with customer demand is vital, but manufacturers must also avoid producing too much stock. Data analytics can track sales and inventory levels across the supply chain and adjust replenishment levels based on this information. Enabling these capabilities will help manufacturers avoid tying up too much capital in inventory and running production lines unnecessarily.