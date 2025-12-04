Why is HRIS maintenance so important?

Maintenance is an often-overlooked but critical aspect of getting the most ROI from HR systems.

HR leaders invest a lot of time and money in human resource information systems (HRIS), human resource management systems (HRMS) and human capital management (HCM) systems in an attempt to improve HR processes. These systems automate manual tasks, can simplify reporting and can help improve employee experience and HR data accuracy.

HRIS maintenance can help ensure companies are getting as much of an ROI from the system as possible. For example, over time, companies might develop new needs, and HR system features added as part of HR system maintenance can potentially help address those issues.

How to learn about new HRIS features HR system administrators can learn about new features in many different ways. Here are a few options for staying abreast of an HR system’s functionality: Vendor announcements. Vendors will usually announce new features or enhancements, and the announcements often include links to documents with additional details.

The vendor might offer the opportunity to meet with account managers on a regular basis, such as monthly or quarterly. An account manager is a good resource for learning about what’s in development as well as new features. Beta programs. Many vendors will release major features early for a select group of customers. The aim of beta releases is to gather input from users before the feature is finalized. Vendors are incorporating AI in HR software. HR leaders must stay on top of their HR vendor’s AI roadmap to maximize their investment.