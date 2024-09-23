ASPM vs. ASOC: How do they differ?

As the number of applications in use at an organization grows and the complexity and volume of risks apps face multiply, it has become increasingly difficult to keep them secure.

Application security posture management (ASPM) and application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) are two methods that have emerged to help organizations address application security (AppSec) needs. While the two technologies share the same goal of protecting applications, they differ in approach.

Let's examine ASPM vs. ASOC tools, including how they differ and which organizations should adopt and when.

What is application security posture management? ASPM tools focus on continuous monitoring, assessment and management of an organization's AppSec landscape to ensure all applications meet security best practices and compliance requirements and are resilient to threats. They offer visibility into the security status of applications across development, testing and production environments. This includes logs, API integration to on-premises and cloud AppSec and DevOps services and tools, and more. Key components of ASPM include the following: Visibility. Continuous tracking of AppSec metrics and vulnerabilities across all stages of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and DevOps pipelines.

Ensuring applications adhere to industry regulations, standards and best practices for security. Collaboration. Enabling cooperation among development, security and operations teams to integrate security into the development process. Overall, ASPM tools help organizations implement and maintain security posture by proactively identifying and addressing weaknesses in applications and development environments.

What is application security orchestration and correlation? ASOC tools help stitch together other tools and technologies to create an end-to-end AppSec monitoring function. These tools focus more on monitoring attacks and threat surfaces than configuration issues and vulnerabilities. ASOC tools integrate, automate and manage a variety of security tools and processes to provide a unified approach to AppSec -- think security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) for AppSec. Key components of ASOC include the following: Orchestration. Automating the coordination and management of different security tools, such as static analysis and dynamic code analysis, software composition analysis, vulnerability scanning and penetration testing. This ensures these tools work together efficiently and consistently across the SDLC.

Enabling organizations to focus on critical issues by using correlated data to assess the severity and impact of vulnerabilities. Integration. Seamlessly integrating with DevOps pipeline tools and security services integrated into the pipeline, such as secrets management and static application security testing/dynamic application security testing, to ensure security throughout the SDLC. Overall, ASOC tools help organizations enhance AppSec by making it more efficient, comprehensive and manageable. This can result in better risk management and faster remediation of security issues.