3 ways to balance app innovation with app security

Security teams and cybercriminals have reached an impasse, with innovation occurring at a breakneck speed and new risks emerging just as quickly.

Security teams are feeling the pressure, and many existing tools and processes just don't hold up. Add in staffing shortages and the time it takes to investigate vulnerabilities manually, and the problem of securing the modern enterprise becomes exponentially harder.

It's time for organizations to seek an alternate path. Enterprises can use automation to remove the security bottlenecks preventing development teams from innovating more effectively, efficiently and securely.

Tame false positives and reduce manual work False positives are a problem for most organizations. A recent survey reported 45% of alerts are false positives. This means larger organizations, on average, waste nearly 10,000 hours per year checking unreliable vulnerability reports, which can annually cost organizations up to $500,000. Automatic confirmation of direct-impact vulnerabilities -- or ​​exploitable proof of vulnerabilities -- is one way enterprises can reclaim wasted time and money. Automation reduces false positives by confirming direct-impact vulnerabilities, such as OS command injections, path traversals and SQL injections. Companies waste time and money on false positives, but underpowered tools and manual processes are also crushing efficiency. Manual verification practices delay remediations and detract from valuable security work. While it's critical to embrace and invest in automation, many application security (AppSec) professionals feel there's not enough automation. Automated AppSec testing can catalog, test and remediate issues quickly, freeing up time to focus on high-value security and development projects.

Remove bottlenecks and integrate workflows Without the right tools in place, AppSec is tedious. Developers are frantically building apps to keep up with the competition, while security teams are faced with an ever-growing backlog of issues to verify, triage, assign and monitor. Organizations often prioritize vital business assets, while leaving the rest of the attack surface exposed. The integration of security within the software development lifecycle is often also lacking. This is the reality of enterprise security: seemingly endless backlogs. Advanced tools can help enterprises tame false positives, embrace automation and ensure security is involved in the entire development process.