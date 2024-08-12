How invisible MFA works to reduce UX friction

Multifactor authentication significantly enhances security by adding layers of protection that go beyond a simple username and password.

It's no surprise, then, that businesses are rapidly deploying MFA to enhance their security postures. The problem, however, is user resistance. People often find MFA inconvenient because it requires them to perform additional steps before they can access applications and digital resources.

Enter invisible MFA, a process that seeks to remove authentication hassles and reduce MFA fatigue, improving cybersecurity without damaging UX.

Let's learn more about invisible MFA, how it works and its business benefits, as well as potential implementation challenges.

MFA vs. invisible MFA Traditional or legacy MFA follows a now-familiar process. First, users enter their usernames and passwords. Once initial authentication is complete, MFA requires additional identification factors. In most cases, traditional MFA methods involve one or more of the following steps: Entering a one-time code obtained via text message or email.

Accepting a push notification.

Entering a one-time code via an authentication app, such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator.

Entering a one-time code from a hardware-based security token. These manual user tasks are both tedious for the user and present phishing risks, as cybercriminals could intercept them. In contrast, invisible MFA's passwordless authentication process happens completely behind the scenes and uses authentication methods such as the following: Device recognition. Preapproved, trusted devices, such as users' smartphones or computers, serve as automatic authentication factors.

Preapproved, trusted devices, such as users' smartphones or computers, serve as automatic authentication factors. User behavior analytics . Invisible MFA software recognizes a user's normal behavior, such as keystroke or screen-swipe patterns, mouse movements and browser activity, and treats it as an authentication factor. If the system notices a change in normal behavior, it locks out the user or forces reauthentication via another factor.

Invisible MFA software recognizes a user's normal behavior, such as keystroke or screen-swipe patterns, mouse movements and browser activity, and treats it as an authentication factor. If the system notices a change in normal behavior, it locks out the user or forces reauthentication via another factor. Contextual authentication. Invisible MFA can also consider the context of a user's session, such as geolocation, time of day, IP address and previous activity. If, for example, a user typically operates from an office in New York during normal business hours but suddenly logs in from Miami at 3 a.m., the system can initiate additional security steps.

Invisible MFA can also consider the context of a user's session, such as geolocation, time of day, IP address and previous activity. If, for example, a user typically operates from an office in New York during normal business hours but suddenly logs in from Miami at 3 a.m., the system can initiate additional security steps. Passkeys. Passkeys use cryptography to enable invisible MFA. A passkey consists of two cryptographic keys -- a private key that lives on a user's device and a corresponding public key that is shared with the application the user needs to access. Once a user signs in to an approved device -- say, with biometric facial recognition -- the private and public passkeys interact to perform cryptography-based authentication. In simple terms, the public passkey poses a challenge that the private passkey solves but without exchanging any secrets, such as passwords or passcodes. The private key never leaves the device, and even the application in question can't access it. From the user's perspective, invisible MFA is simpler and more streamlined than traditional MFA. It is also phishing-resistant, as no passwords, codes or push notifications are in play for cybercriminals to intercept. People often find MFA inconvenient because it requires them to perform additional tasks before they can access applications and digital resources. Behind the scenes, however, invisible MFA introduces additional technical complexity and takes significant time and effort to implement and maintain. For example, it requires proper collection and analysis of user and device data to inform accurate behavioral baselines. Invisible MFA also carries a much higher risk of authentication errors. Minimizing the likelihood of false positives and negatives requires extensive fine-tuning of relevant data sets and algorithms.

Invisible MFA vs. frictionless MFA While the terms are often used interchangeably, invisible MFA differs from frictionless MFA. Like invisible MFA, frictionless MFA seeks to make MFA more user-friendly, in some cases by eliminating traditional password use. Unlike invisible MFA, however, frictionless MFA requires some degree of user participation in the MFA process. Its goal is to reduce -- but not necessarily eliminate -- the inconvenience users experience during authentication. Frictionless MFA techniques include the following: Biometric authentication -- e.g., fingerprint, facial or voice recognition.

Single sign-on.

Push notifications to trusted devices.

One-time passcodes. In many ways, frictionless MFA represents a happy medium between invisible and traditional MFA. For the user, it is more convenient than traditional MFA. And, behind the scenes, frictionless MFA carries a lower chance of false positives and negatives -- and requires less manipulation of existing data sets and algorithms -- than invisible MFA.